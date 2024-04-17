Here we go, folks. Yesterday, Nintendo announced that an Indie World showcase will be coming our way today, Wednesday, April 17th, 2023 at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST / 4pm CEST.

The showcase will last for around 20 minutes and will focus on indie games that are coming to Nintendo Switch in 2024.





As ever, we will be livestreaming the event so you can come watch along with us and catch our reactions as they happen.

What the event will include, we'll just have to wait and see. A bunch of indie games, we'd imagine. We're not even going to whisper Silksong at this point and don't you dare do it either — we don't want anything jinxed!

