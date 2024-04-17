Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 764k

In what turned out to be a fairly cat-focused Indie World showcase, Cat Quest III was given a release date and a brand-new trailer.

The Gentlebros' third entry in its cat-themed action RPG series sails onto the eShop on 8th August 2024 — which is actually International Cat Day. Plus, you'll be able to download a free demo on the eShop later today which will allow you to explore the first few islands of the game.

While Cat Quest III aims to purrfect the family-friendly formula from the first two games, you'll be taking to the high seas of the Purribean, engaging in ship battles and plundering for treasure all while crafting your own adventure.

Expect a plethora of cat puns, mouse pirates, and more when Cat Quest lands on Switch on 8th August. Are you clawing to get your paws on this? Stretch down in the comments and let us know.