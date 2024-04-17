In what turned out to be a fairly cat-focused Indie World showcase, Cat Quest III was given a release date and a brand-new trailer.
The Gentlebros' third entry in its cat-themed action RPG series sails onto the eShop on 8th August 2024 — which is actually International Cat Day. Plus, you'll be able to download a free demo on the eShop later today which will allow you to explore the first few islands of the game.
While Cat Quest III aims to purrfect the family-friendly formula from the first two games, you'll be taking to the high seas of the Purribean, engaging in ship battles and plundering for treasure all while crafting your own adventure.
Expect a plethora of cat puns, mouse pirates, and more when Cat Quest lands on Switch on 8th August. Are you clawing to get your paws on this? Stretch down in the comments and let us know.
Comments 14
A bit of an underated series for me. Household loves the series. Yeah, almost definite download.
Will get this game both on Switch and PS5 version.
Cat Quest 2 is a co-op gem that gets overlooked. It's very fun, like an all-ages dungeon crawler.
Looking forward to seeing a new setting and some new ideas for the series.
I was actually considering replaying the first two games recently, and now I have a reason to!
Nice sequel, I got the first two so definitely getting this to complete the trilogy.
Not familiar with the series, I’m not a cat person, but the 2 player co-op what get me to buy it.
@LadyCharlie “ Cat Quest 2 is a co-op gem that gets overlooked. It's very fun, like an all-ages dungeon crawler. “
Thanks, sounds like the perfect game to play with my wife while we wait for this one, will go look it up.
@Anti-Matter Cat Quest 3 is also coming to PS5? Thanks, I’d prefer to play it on there.
Really should give the Cat Quest series a try at some point as the more I see of these games the more they appeal to me!
Great Series! I picked up a copy of the double pack (Cat Quest 1 + 2) a few years ago for Switch and I really enjoyed it!
Give me a physical option and it's a day 1 purchase. If not, I'll download it for my Steam Deck OLED instead.
Still a bit annoyed the second game only came as a double since I already own the first. Still, these are fun little games and even as somebody who has a very low tolerance for puns can enjoy them.
This was my fave of the direct by a mile xD
This series is solid!
As someone who played and enjoyed the first game I’ll definitely give this game try. And the fact that it has a demo is really nice.
AWWW yes! This is my most anticipated game of the Direct. Totally picking this one up.
Didn't we JUST see this trailer in the iii show?
