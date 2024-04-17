Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 764k

Publisher Atari and developer WayForward have announced Yars Rising, a new Metroidvania based on the classic Atari franchise Yars.

The original Yars' Revenge released back in 1982 for the Atari 2600 and was very much a basic (albeit incredibly addictive) shooter in which an insect-like creature called Yar would go up against an evil being called Qotile. WayForward's Yars Rising looks to move the franchise in a completely new direction while maintaining classic visual elements and iconography.

In this new Metroidvania, you'll take on the role of hacker Emi Kimura, who must infiltrate the shadowy Qotech corporation, sneaking and jumping your way past devious obstacles and formidable enemies. To commemorate the announcement, Atari's CEO Wade Rosen said the following:

“Wayforward’s proven story-telling and world-building powers made them a perfect choice for reimagining one of Atari’s most enduring game franchises. I am confident that fans are going to enjoy this new, dynamic chapter in the Yars storyline."

Of course, WayForward has more than proven its chops when it comes to Metroidvanias, creating classic games such as The Mummy Demastered, Aliens: Infestation, and Shantae and the Pirate's Curse. The announcement trailer doesn't give us a whole lot to go on right now, but we're certainly excited to see more (and the below screenshot showing what looks to be a mini-game based on the original Yars' Revenge looks sick).

Yars Rising is slated to launch later this year on the Switch eShop. A physical edition hasn't been confirmed at the time of writing, but we're reasonably confident that it'll happen given Atari's history with physical Switch games.