Had enough of the heroes in a half-shell? Of course you haven't (unless you have, in which case, you better look away now)! Developer and publisher Super Evil Megacorp took to the Nintendo Indie World showcase to reveal that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate is coming to Switch this July.

Away from the swathe of beat 'em ups that the series has long been tied to, Splintered Fate is a roguelike action game where you take control of the four brothers through a series of universe-hopping runs.

There are temporary upgrades to be unlocked along the way, with permanent unlocks for those who put in the work after each elimination (from a roguelike?? Shocking!!). What is nice to see is that the turtles will each have their own skill set to make playthroughs that bit more interesting — and to add a bit of spice to the game's four-player co-op mode.

We don't have a precise release date for this one just yet outside of July 2024, but we'll be keeping an eye out, don't you worry.

Will you be picking this one up later this year? Let us know down below.