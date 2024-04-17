Had enough of the heroes in a half-shell? Of course you haven't (unless you have, in which case, you better look away now)! Developer and publisher Super Evil Megacorp took to the Nintendo Indie World showcase to reveal that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate is coming to Switch this July.
Away from the swathe of beat 'em ups that the series has long been tied to, Splintered Fate is a roguelike action game where you take control of the four brothers through a series of universe-hopping runs.
There are temporary upgrades to be unlocked along the way, with permanent unlocks for those who put in the work after each elimination (from a roguelike?? Shocking!!). What is nice to see is that the turtles will each have their own skill set to make playthroughs that bit more interesting — and to add a bit of spice to the game's four-player co-op mode.
We don't have a precise release date for this one just yet outside of July 2024, but we'll be keeping an eye out, don't you worry.
4 player couch co op?
Teenage Mutant Hades Turtles
@HatesCheese They mentioned explicitely only online co-op, fingers crossed it will have both!
This looks like such a great idea, that I'm gonna keep a close eye on it.
Edit: oh, possible only online co-op? Kinda lame, but I mean I have a two TV set up so it can still happen!
Finally, a turtles game that isn't a 2d beat-em-up. I don't normally like rouge-like games, but I can get into this.
another game freed from the apple arcade prison, good
I kind of zoned out when this started, assumed it was just a port of the other half dozen TMNT games, but then someone said “Gauntlet” which got my attention.
If co-op is online only I’m out.
This is like what the fourth TMNT games announced so far right behind Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin. Looks like Nickelodeon is going all out with the TMNT license, here's hopefully one of those doesn't sucks.
Shredder looks badass in that illustration.
A roguelite TMNT is a good idea on paper, hope it will be good also in practice (also on Switch since apparently it used to be an Apple Arcade exclusive - fingers crossed we'll get more of those on Switch, especially Sonic Dream Team for me), looking forward to hearing more of it!
@JohnnyMind Darn, hoping to play this with friends, looks a lot like minecraft dungeons, we really enjoyed that one
@HatesCheese Hope you'll be able to play it with your friends!
I haven't played Minecraft Dungeons yet, maybe in the future, but I'm glad you enjoyed it!
Is this the GameMill Ninja Turtles game that’s coming out soon?
If so, do not want.
I love the Turtles, but this one just isn’t for me. The aesthetic reminds me of the second generation of cartoon turtles. So many TMNT games this year.
Surprised they are releasing Apple Arcade games as “console exclusives”. Seems a little misleading to me. Stitch is also an Apple Arcade title
I don't care for roguelikes but I love the TMNT IP so I'll check this out and hope I enjoy the gameplay enough to stick with it.
I'm definitely interested but it must have 4 player couch coop. That's a large part of Nintendo's selling point for the Switch.
I actually remember wanting this game to get a console release! Awesome! Now just gotta wait for sonic dream team.
@StevenH no it’s not from game mill. It’s from super evil megacorp. It literally says whos making it in the article.
So we’re getting THREE Turtles games this year? Cowabunga!
I assume the co-op has to work like Minecraft Dungeons. Since there are permanent upgrades everything has to tied to an account. You might be able to do guest players, but they will be limited to what's on the local guest account.
Hopefully there will be an arcade mode that plays kinda like Gauntlet without the need for an account.
I still get unreasonably annoyed and angry when "Viacom Holdings" tries to pass off anything Ninja Turtles as "indie." I can already tell this game has more budget in it than any of the GameMill games... before Nick Brawl 2's DLC (Clancy Brown don't come cheap), so if those aren't indie this CERTAINLY is not.
@BranSmith No you havent.
River City Ransom Turtles.
