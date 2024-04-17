Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 764k

SteamWorld returns to turn-based tactics with SteamWorld Heist II, which is coming to Nintendo Switch on 8th August 2024.

The surprise reveal during today's Indie World showcase closed the presentation, and gave us a glimpse at this sequel to the 2015 3DS title.

Ricochet shots are back, but SteamWorld Heist II is expanding its horizons with a huge world map and a brand-new job system. Publisher and developer Thunderful promises that this will be a huge adventure, too, offering "35+ hours of gameplay".

Here's a summary from the team:

"In SteamWorld Heist II, players set off on a humorous and thrilling adventure on the high-seas, taking charge as Captain Leeway alongside a ragtag crew of Steambots. Players will explore vast horizons, above and below, as they set sail to solve the mystery of a deadly water crisis that’s causing metal limbs and mechanical hearts to corrode. SteamWorld Heist II plunges players into a handcrafted world with intense turn-based combat, where bullets ricochet with deadly precision, a hilarious cast and story that’s unique for the strategy genre, and a toe-tappingly catchy musical universe."

If you've never played the first SteamWorld Heist, then you can grab the Ultimate Edition on Nintendo Switch right now. And, spoiler: we absolutely loved it on Switch.