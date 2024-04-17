Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 764k

One of the sizzle reel entries in today's Indie World showcase was SCHiM, a delightful-looking platformer that will be making the leap to Switch on 18th July.

This one has been on our radar for a little while now (you might remember seeing it at the Future Games Show back in 2022) and that's because of how darn sweet it all seems.

In this platformer, you play as a little black dot, a 'SCHiM' — "the soul and spirit of an object, thing, or living thing," obviously — and set out on a journey travelling in the shadows. Literally. The only way that you can move is in darkness so you'll be leaping from shadow to shadow to get where you want to go.

There's some gorgeous art on display here and the central sun-dodging concept seems like a good one from what we have seen so far. Check out some of the colour palettes on display below.

We still have a little while to wait before this one jumps our way this summer, but hey, a few more months can't hurt, can they?

Will you be picking up SCHiM this July? Jump down to the comments and let us know.