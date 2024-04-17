One of the sizzle reel entries in today's Indie World showcase was SCHiM, a delightful-looking platformer that will be making the leap to Switch on 18th July.
This one has been on our radar for a little while now (you might remember seeing it at the Future Games Show back in 2022) and that's because of how darn sweet it all seems.
In this platformer, you play as a little black dot, a 'SCHiM' — "the soul and spirit of an object, thing, or living thing," obviously — and set out on a journey travelling in the shadows. Literally. The only way that you can move is in darkness so you'll be leaping from shadow to shadow to get where you want to go.
There's some gorgeous art on display here and the central sun-dodging concept seems like a good one from what we have seen so far. Check out some of the colour palettes on display below.
We still have a little while to wait before this one jumps our way this summer, but hey, a few more months can't hurt, can they?
Will you be picking up SCHiM this July? Jump down to the comments and let us know.
Sweet! I remember hearing about this one from dunkeys e3 2022 video. This is totally the type of game I’d be down to try sometime
This is one of the games in the sizzle reel that caught my eye the most, really interesting concept so I'm definitely interested in giving it a try at some point!
Jumping from shadow to shadow, kinda like Dr. Facilier minions from The Frog & the Princess.
Interesting concept, certainly looking forward to trying this one out!
I really like this concept. So it’s a platformer but the platforms are the shadows on the ground. Cool.
Not gonna lie I like the look of nearly every game in the most recent Indie Direct.
Yeah saw a longer showing of this on some previous games presentation and it looked good, happy to see it reappear
Hadn't heard of this one prior to today myself but holy hell I am IMMEDIATELY enraptured with the premise/execution. It comes out right when I get my holidays too so yeah: extremely tempted to pick this one up as soon as I can!
The unique artstyle of this game has piqued my interest.
Yep, the visuals in this one look cool, will definitely add it to the wish list.
Love the concept of this game!
