Kicking off Nintendo's Indie World showcase, Double Dagger Studios announced that the delightful cat adventure Little Kitty, Big City will be pouncing onto Switch on 9th May.

The new trailer gave a closer look at the game's 'Catchevements', gave a taste of the animal-filled world and also showcased a couple of the cat customisation options that will be available. Fans of cats in hats, this is the one for you.

What's more, the game will open for pre-orders on the Switch eShop later on today.

We were able to go hands-on with this one at Summer Games Fest last year and we liked what we saw. You can find our preview impressions and read our interview with the dev team down below.