Dampé is one of a handful of returning characters appearing in Echoes of Wisdom. Instead of tending to the graveyards or building dungeons, he's got a very different function here.

In this guide, we'll be explaining what Dampé's shack and workshop is, how to use Automatons, and how to unlock every single Automaton in Echoes of Wisdom.

If you're just looking for a list of All Automaton & How to Unlock them, head to the bottom of this guide by tapping on the relevant link below.

Where is Dampé?

The first time you encounter Dampé will be in the second half of the game — that's after you've (unsurprising spoiler!) saved Hyrule Castle Town from the giant rift and found the King of Hyrule.

Dampé will be found just north of Lon Lon Ranch, arguing with a crow. After getting close, you'll activate the Automaton Engineer Dampé Side Quest.

Defeat the crow and Dampé will thank you and tell you to swing by his house later. He'll mark it on the map for you.

Where is Dampé's House?



Dampé's house is found in Eastern Hyrule Field, right below Hebra Mountain.

To get there, head east from Hyrule Castle Town and follow the path to the northeast past the field of boulders. Keep heading north from here, then when you reach the Moblin camp, go east. Follow the grassy area down and around and eventually, you'll reach Dampé's house — known as Dampé Studio.

What is Dampé's Studio?

Dampé's Studio is a workshop where Dampé lives — it's also where he creates Automatons. There's a Waypoint just outside of the Studio that allows easy access once you've found the place.

What are Automatons?

Automatons are basically mechanical monsters in Echoes of Wisdom that function a bit like Echoes. They're essentially a free body that you can send out.

They can fight other enemies, or you can use them to get around, just like all your other Echoes. Think of them as a free Echo. To call them out, press 'Left' on the d-pad and cycle through them in a menu similar to your Echoes.

How many Automaton are there?

In total, there are six different Automaton to unlock.

You'll need to bring Dampé the different components before you can use them, but once he's built one, you'll never need to rebuild it again.

How do I fix a broken Automaton?

If your Automaton breaks out in the field, then you'll need to bring it back to Dampé to fix.

To fix an Automaton, Dampé will need you to pay with either Rupees or Monster Stones.

How to get All Automatons & Side Quests

To unlock all six Automatons, you'll need to complete a series of Side Quests which require you to find either one or two pieces of inspiration for Dampé. These are usually an item that you can only get through another Side Quest and a Monster Echo.

Below, we'll be listing all of the Side Quests you get from Dampé, along with what you need to create each Automaton.

Automaton Engineer Dampé Side Quest - Automaton Requirements

Automaton Unlock: Techtite

Required items & Echoes:

Tektite Echo (any kind) - Hyrule Field

(any kind) - Hyrule Field Mothula Echo - Gerudo Desert

Explosions Galore Side Quest - Automaton Requirements

Automaton Unlock: Toktorok

Required items & Echoes:

Octorok Echo - Hyrule Field, Lake Hylia, Jabul Waters

- Hyrule Field, Lake Hylia, Jabul Waters Firework - Finish Rift at Eldin Volcano Main Quest, then complete The Fireworks Artist Side Quest to get the Firework

Performance Artist Side Quest - Automaton Requirements

Automaton Unlock: Gizmol

Required items & Echoes:

Zol Echo (any kind) - Basically everywhere, but you should have one from as early as Suthorn Forest

- Basically everywhere, but you should have one from as early as Suthorn Forest Prismatic Music Box - Beat the record on the mid-length course at Lon Lon Ranch

Endless Stomach Side Quest - Automaton Requirements

Automaton Unlock: High-Teku Baba

Required items & Echoes:

Deku Baba Echo (any kind) - Suthorn Ruins is the first place you can get these

- Suthorn Ruins is the first place you can get these Steel Trap - Speak to Acorn Guy at any location — beat his record and you'll get the Steel Trap

Chop 'Em In Two Side Quest - Automaton Requirements

Automaton Unlock: Roboblin

Required items & Echoes:

Sword Moblin Echo (any kind) - Everywhere, but Suthorn Forest is the first time you'll spot them

- Everywhere, but Suthorn Forest is the first time you'll spot them Heirloom Katana - Beat Six Slumber Dojo challenges at Kakariko Village

Get Rich Quick - Automaton Requirements

Automaton Unlock: Goldfinch

Required items & Echoes:

Crow Echo - Hyrule Field

- Hyrule Field Golden Fan - Beat the second stage of the Mango Rush challenge at the Oasis

That's all for this section of our Echoes of Wisdom guide. For more help, hints, or tips, head on over to our Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough hub.