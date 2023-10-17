Sonic Superstars
Image: Nintendo Life

Hello and welcome to our guide on Sonic Superstars, Sega's latest entry in the long-running platforming franchise.

Here, we'll be running you through where to locate each Chaos Emerald and explain each Emerald Power. We also explain how to get coins the easy way, how to turn into Super Sonic, and provide some information on Superstars' brand-new character.

In our review, we awarded Sonic Superstars a 'Great' 8/10, calling it "a triumphant effort" and "the first original 2D Sonic game that feels truly authentic to the Genesis titles without aping the classic pixel-art style."

So without further ado, let's dive headfirst into the world of Sonic Superstars!

Sonic Superstars Guide

All Chaos Emerald Locations

Here, you'll find how to get each of the game's seven Chaos Emeralds, along with a breakdown of each Emerald Power and their exact location:

Boss Guides (coming soon)

Here, we'll cover tips, tricks, and strategies to beat every boss in Sonic Superstars.

  • Coming soon

Trip the Sungazer (New Character)

In this section, we're going to go over the new character Trip, including how to unlock her as a playable character. We'll also dive into how she plays and what abilities she possesses.

Item Shop Unlockables List

Here we look at every unlockable item in the store and how to get them. This guide is a work in progress and we'll be updating it in the coming days:

Sonic Superstars Tips, Tricks & FAQs

In this section, we'll offer a few tips and tricks to get the best out of your experience with Sonic Superstars, including how to get coins easily and how long to beat the game.

Sonic Superstars
Image: SEGA

That's all for our Sonic Superstars guide — we hope you found it useful!