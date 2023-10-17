So without further ado, let's dive headfirst into the world of Sonic Superstars!

Sonic Superstars Guide

All Chaos Emerald Locations

Here, you'll find how to get each of the game's seven Chaos Emeralds, along with a breakdown of each Emerald Power and their exact location:

Boss Guides (coming soon)

Here, we'll cover tips, tricks, and strategies to beat every boss in Sonic Superstars.

Coming soon

Trip the Sungazer (New Character)

In this section, we're going to go over the new character Trip, including how to unlock her as a playable character. We'll also dive into how she plays and what abilities she possesses.

Item Shop Unlockables List

Here we look at every unlockable item in the store and how to get them. This guide is a work in progress and we'll be updating it in the coming days:

Sonic Superstars Tips, Tricks & FAQs

In this section, we'll offer a few tips and tricks to get the best out of your experience with Sonic Superstars, including how to get coins easily and how long to beat the game.

That's all for our Sonic Superstars guide — we hope you found it useful!