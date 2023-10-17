Hello and welcome to our guide on Sonic Superstars, Sega's latest entry in the long-running platforming franchise.
Here, we'll be running you through where to locate each Chaos Emerald and explain each Emerald Power. We also explain how to get coins the easy way, how to turn into Super Sonic, and provide some information on Superstars' brand-new character.
In our review, we awarded Sonic Superstars a 'Great' 8/10, calling it "a triumphant effort" and "the first original 2D Sonic game that feels truly authentic to the Genesis titles without aping the classic pixel-art style."