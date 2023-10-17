In this section of our Sonic Superstars Guide, we'll cover exactly how you can turn into Super Sonic (or Super Tails/Knuckles/Amy... you get it).

It's pretty straightforward and doesn't deviate from prior titles in the series, so let's get straight into it.

Sonic Superstars Super Forms - How to Unlock Super Sonic

To unlock Super Sonic, all you'll need to do is collect all seven Chaos Emeralds located throughout the story campaign.

Collect all of them, and you will gain the Super Sonic ability, which you can use in exactly the same way as the other Emerald Powers. Simply select it via the ability wheel using the right analogue stick, then press 'Y' to activate it.

You'll turn all yellow and shiny, gain a significant burst of speed, and will be invincible while the ability is in effect.

The ability has the same effect on Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy. However, Trip, Sonic Superstars' brand new character, is a little bit different. Check out our Trip guide to find out what happens when she goes 'Super'.

Frequently Asked Questions

How long do you stay as Super Sonic?

Pretty much until you run out of rings. Once you transform, your rings will gradually deplete, though you can of course counter this by collecting more.

Can you change into Super Sonic at any time?

Yes and no. A pre-requisite is that you'll need at least 50 rings in order to activate the change. So you can't turn into Super Sonic right at the beginning of an act, for example.

As soon as you've collected the required rings, you can turn into Super Sonic any time by pressing 'Y' once you've selected the power.

