In this section, we'll cover how to get coins easily in the game. There are a few different methods to pursue here, and you'll need quite a few coins if you're to unlock some cool online cosmetics.

What are gold coins in Sonic Superstars?

The gold coins are very different from the iconic rings that you'd normally find in a Sonic game. They don't provide any benefit during gameplay but are rather a form of currency that you can use in the in-game store.

The coins look very recognisable thanks to their large size and the image of Sonic on both sides.

Sonic Superstars Coins Guide - How to Get Coins Easily

Hidden in Each Zone's Act

You can get coins by simply playing the game and making your way through each zone's act. Granted, they're often not in plain view, so you'll need to do a bit of exploring, but they'll be easy to spot as they're about five times the size of a standard ring and they each display an image of Sonic's pretty face.

In addition to simply lying in wait, some coins can be gathered by defeating golden enemies. These are no different from your regular Badniks except in colour, but defeating them will grant you a coin. There will be just one of these hidden in each level.

Each zone's act normally has around four or five coins hidden within.

Hookshot Minigames

Hookshot mini-games for coins play out in the same way as the Chaos Emerald minigames. They're accessed within zones via a giant blue ring portal. Once you're in, press and hold 'A' to latch onto a hookshot point, then release to fling your character in the general direction of the giant coin. Keep moving until you get close enough to hook onto the coin itself.

Succeed and you'll be granted five coins in one go. Some acts contain more than one hookshot minigame, so there could be 10 coins up for grabs.

Top-Down Maze Minigames

Much like past Sonic games, you can access minigames by reaching a checkpoint with at least 50 coins.

These minigames are very much like the classic top-down mazes you'd find in the original Sonic the Hedgehog. Make your way through the maze, utilising the 'reverse' switch where necessary, until you reach the coin.

Each maze has three levels and three coins to collect.

Collect Rings

Yep, you can get coins by simply collecting rings. Every 100 rings you manage to nab, you'll be granted one additional coin.

Fruit Acts

By picking up fruit (pears, to be exact) hidden throughout the game, you can unlock a special 'Fruit Act' in some of the game's areas. This is just a simple, fun jaunt that will bag you a whole bunch of rings in one go, thus granting you a handful of coins in the process.

If you use all of the above methods in one go, you could theoretically complete one of the game's acts with at least 20 coins. Given that some of the cosmetic items cost upwards of 100 coins, you'll need to do a fair bit of grinding to afford some of the more expensive items.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do coins collected in the zones disappear once you've got them?

Nope. They'll reappear every time you play the level, so you can nab them as often as you like.

How many coins are there in total?

Well, as we alluded to in the first question, coins will reappear, and this applies to all methods. So in effect, they're limitless.

