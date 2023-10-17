Welcome back to our Sonic Superstars guide.

Here, we'll cover how to unlock Trip (or Trip the Sungazer, to use her full name) as a playable character. Yes, although Trip initially shows up in Sonic Superstars as a villain, she actually winds up joining Sonic and Co. in the main story and her side campaign.

We'll also detail exactly what Trip brings to the table in terms of moveset and abilities.

So, let's get into it.

Sonic Superstars - How to Unlock Trip

To unlock Trip, you need to beat the main story campaign.

Yep, that's it! Once you've beaten the final boss and rolled credits on the story, Trip will become available as a playable character alongside Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy.

Not only that, but 'Trip's Story' campaign will also unlock. This essentially contains all the zones from the main story campaign but is altered slightly to suit Trip's skill set. So be prepared to face a whole bunch of walls, as you'll be climbing these using Trip's rolling ability.

Trip - Key Abilities

Trip feels like a bit of a cross between Amy and Knuckles in terms of her key abilities. As a reminder, Amy is able to double jump and use her hammer to whack the bad guys, while Knuckles can glide and climb up walls.

Trip has a pretty cool ability in which she is able to turn into a spiky boulder (well, it looks more like a donut with that hole in the middle), and can use the spikes to attach to walls. Once you're on a wall (or a ceiling, for that matter), you can roll up and dispatch any enemies who happen to be in your way.

Trip's standard jump is enough to defeat most enemies, but she also inherits Amy's double jump. Using the double jump in conjunction with the wall-climbing ability is key to maintaining momentum in Trip's levels.

Alongside these unique abilities, Trip can also use the classic spin dash to accelerate at top speed.

Trip - Dragon Form (Super Sonic)

Yes, much like Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy, Trip can also go Super. Instead of simply gaining a burst of speed and turning invincible, however, Trip goes one step further and morphs into a literal dragon (given that Trip the Sungazer is her full name, it's likely this form is a nod to the real-life 'Giant Girdled Lizards').

With this temporary ability, you can fly around the zone and breathe fire to dispatch your foes. When you need to slip through some tight gaps, Trip will turn into a burning ball of flame. It's wild stuff.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is there an easier or quicker way to unlock Trip?

As far as we can tell, no. Completing the main story mode is the only way.

Does this mean that Trip isn't a villain?

Yes. Though Trip starts out on the side of Dr. Eggman and Fang, there is a sense from the beginning that her heart isn't in it. She's a full-blown hero.

Is Trip faster than the other characters in Sonic Superstars?

As far as we can tell, no. All playable characters in Sonic Superstars are about the same in terms of speed.

Does Trip have any alternate costumes?

No, not at the moment. We wouldn't rule out any cosmetic DLC in the future, though.

Can you play as Shadow, too?

No, sorry. Shadow doesn't appear in Sonic Superstars.

So Trip is the best character now then, yes?

Hey, that's not for us to say! Purely from a gameplay perspective, she certainly offers up a change of pace when compared to the rest of the crew, but who you choose to play as really comes down to personal preference.

Check out our full Sonic Superstars Guide for more tips and tricks.