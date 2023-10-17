In this section of the Sonic Superstars guide, we'll be going over how to locate the second Chaos Emerald in the game, thus gaining your second Emerald Power.

We're still in the early game here, so you probably won't have too much difficulty locating this one, but read on to find out exactly where it's hiding in Speed Jungle.

Sonic Superstars - Speed Jungle Act 1

Chaos Emerald Location

Roughly one minute into this level, you'll see a group of three springs on the ground, each one leading to a tunnel that will take your character to another location. Jump onto the spring on the far left. The short tunnel will lead you up and slightly to the right.

When you come out, you should be able to see the giant floating ring just above you, so jump up and warp your way to the next hookshot minigame. The method you used for the first Chaos Emerald applies here — just keep moving and grappling to get closer to the Chaos Emerald.

Emerald Power - Bullet

The second Emerald Power is known as Bullet, and allows your character to shoot across short distances in the air. This allows you to do two things: reach areas you might not otherwise be able to explore and pummel enemies while in mid-air.

Select it in the ability wheel with the right analogue stick. Jump, then hold down 'Y' to activate the ability. You'll be suspended in mid-air, at which point you can use the left analogue stick to select the direction in which you'd like to shoot off. Release 'Y' to complete the move.

You can use this as many times as you want until the meter in the bottom right corner runs out.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can you use the Bullet Emerald Power multiple times while in the air?

Yes, you can effectively remain airborne until the timer for the ability runs out.

Can you use the Bullet Emerald Power to destroy walls and other obstacles?

As long as your aim is on point, yes. It will break down destructible areas of the environment in the same way the Spin Dash can.

