Welcome back to our Sonic Superstars guide. In this section, we'll list all unlockables attainable via the in-game store.
The items here are obtained by spending gold coins, the in-game currency. If you need any help building up your coin collection, then check out our tips on how to do so quickly.
For now, let's take a look at what you can grab in the in-game store...
Note: This guide is a work in progress. Should more items be discovered in the game, we will add them to the list periodically.
What does Sonic Superstar's in-game store offer?
The in-game store provides cosmetic items that you can use to customise your online avatar.
By default, you're given a bog-standard robot character, but you can swap out its head, arms, legs, and body to create a truly unique design.
You can find the store in the Battle Mode menu, or via the world map in the story campaign. You're also prompted to visit the store whenever you unlock new items.
Sonic Superstars - Store Inventory, All Unlockable Items List
Head
- Robotic Bear Head - 20 coins
- Mad Fighter Head - 20 coins
- Mecha Rabbit head - 25 coins
- Mecha Wolf Head - 25 coins
- Pumpkin Head - 25 coins
- Knight Helmet - 25 coins
- Clown - 25 coins
- Warrior Helmet - 25 coins
- Battle Mask (Trip) - 100 coins
- Metal Tails Head - 25 coins
- Metal Amy Head - 25 coins
- Metal Knuckles Head - 25 coins
- Metal Sonic Head - 25 coins
Body
- Robotic Bear Body - 15 coins
- Mad Fighter Body - 15 coins
- Metal Tails Body - 20 coins
- Metal Amy Body - 20 coins
- Metal Knuckles Body - 20 coins
- Metal Sonic Body - 20 coins
Arms
- Robotic Bear Arms - 10 coins
- Mad Fighters Arms - 10 coins
- Metal Tails Arms - 15 coins
- Metal Amy Arms - 15 coins
- Metal Knuckles Arms - 15 coins
- Metal Sonic Arms - 15 coins
Legs
- Robotic Bear Legs - 10 coins
- Mad Fighter Legs - 10 coins
- Metal Tails Legs - 15 coins
- Metal Amy Legs - 15 coins
- Metal Knuckles Legs - 15 coins
- Metal Sonic Legs - 15 coins
Accessories
- Emergency Vehicle Light - 200 coins
- Chimney - 100 coins
Colour
- Silver
- Green
- Yellow - 10 coins
- Pink - 10 coins
- Red - 10 coins
- Blue - 10 coins
Pattern
- Camouflage - 50 coins
Prototype
- Prototype - 50 coins (one owned by default)
How to Unlock Character Cosmetics
The 'Metal' character cosmetics aren't available in the game by default - you'll have to unlock them by completing certain levels in the story mode.
Here's a list of the characters available via the shop and the corresponding level required to unlock all items:
- Metal Sonic - Complete Sonic act in Speed Jungle
- Metal Tails - Complete Tails act in Frozen Base
- Metal Knuckles - Complete Knuckles act in Golden Capital
- Metal Amy - Complete Amy act in Lagoon City
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I spend real money to obtain items?
Nope. The in-game store only accepts the gold coins as a form of currency. No microtransactions here, thankfully.
Are skins from other Sonic games available?
At the moment, no. But, considering you could bag a special costume for Amy by pre-ordering Sonic Superstars, there's every chance more skins could be added as DLC at a later date.
Check out our Sonic Superstars Guide for more tips and tricks.
