Welcome back to our Sonic Superstars guide. In this section, we'll list all unlockables attainable via the in-game store.

The items here are obtained by spending gold coins, the in-game currency. If you need any help building up your coin collection, then check out our tips on how to do so quickly.

For now, let's take a look at what you can grab in the in-game store...

Note: This guide is a work in progress. Should more items be discovered in the game, we will add them to the list periodically.

What does Sonic Superstar's in-game store offer?

The in-game store provides cosmetic items that you can use to customise your online avatar.

By default, you're given a bog-standard robot character, but you can swap out its head, arms, legs, and body to create a truly unique design.

You can find the store in the Battle Mode menu, or via the world map in the story campaign. You're also prompted to visit the store whenever you unlock new items.

Sonic Superstars - Store Inventory, All Unlockable Items List

Head

Robotic Bear Head - 20 coins

Mad Fighter Head - 20 coins

Mecha Rabbit head - 25 coins

Mecha Wolf Head - 25 coins

Pumpkin Head - 25 coins

Knight Helmet - 25 coins

Clown - 25 coins

Warrior Helmet - 25 coins

Battle Mask (Trip) - 100 coins

Metal Tails Head - 25 coins

Metal Amy Head - 25 coins

Metal Knuckles Head - 25 coins

Metal Sonic Head - 25 coins

Body

Robotic Bear Body - 15 coins

Mad Fighter Body - 15 coins

Metal Tails Body - 20 coins

Metal Amy Body - 20 coins

Metal Knuckles Body - 20 coins

Metal Sonic Body - 20 coins

Arms

Robotic Bear Arms - 10 coins

Mad Fighters Arms - 10 coins

Metal Tails Arms - 15 coins

Metal Amy Arms - 15 coins

Metal Knuckles Arms - 15 coins

Metal Sonic Arms - 15 coins

Legs

Robotic Bear Legs - 10 coins

Mad Fighter Legs - 10 coins

Metal Tails Legs - 15 coins

Metal Amy Legs - 15 coins

Metal Knuckles Legs - 15 coins

Metal Sonic Legs - 15 coins

Accessories

Emergency Vehicle Light - 200 coins

Chimney - 100 coins

Colour

Silver

Green

Yellow - 10 coins

Pink - 10 coins

Red - 10 coins

Blue - 10 coins

Pattern

Camouflage - 50 coins

Prototype

Prototype - 50 coins (one owned by default)

How to Unlock Character Cosmetics

The 'Metal' character cosmetics aren't available in the game by default - you'll have to unlock them by completing certain levels in the story mode.

Here's a list of the characters available via the shop and the corresponding level required to unlock all items:

Metal Sonic - Complete Sonic act in Speed Jungle

Metal Tails - Complete Tails act in Frozen Base

Metal Knuckles - Complete Knuckles act in Golden Capital

Metal Amy - Complete Amy act in Lagoon City

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I spend real money to obtain items?

Nope. The in-game store only accepts the gold coins as a form of currency. No microtransactions here, thankfully.

Are skins from other Sonic games available?

At the moment, no. But, considering you could bag a special costume for Amy by pre-ordering Sonic Superstars, there's every chance more skins could be added as DLC at a later date.

