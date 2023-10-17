For this section of our Sonic Superstars guide, we'll dive into Pinball Carnival to locate our next Chaos Emerald.

This one is a little bit tricky to find thanks to the sheer scale of the zone in terms of its branching paths, but you shouldn't have too much trouble; generally speaking, once you know where you are going, you can quite easily find the relevant portal within 30 seconds or so.

Sonic Superstars - Pinball Carnival Act 1

Chaos Emerald Location

So for this one, you will want to head in a general downward direction from the start of the level, and specifically after you pass the first checkpoint.

Throughout, you'll see spinning wheels you can stick to and subsequently launch yourself in any direction. You'll eventually see one of these that leads directly down into a short corridor. At the end is a pipe, but don't go into it. Instead, you should see another spinning wheel just to the left of the pipe leading back up. Jump up onto this and head into the corridor above.

Now jump into the pipe here and you'll wind up right next to the Chaos Emerald portal.

Emerald Power - Water

The Water ability effectively turns Sonic and co. into a literal blob of water, meaning you can swim directly up waterfalls (kinda like when Link gets the Zora Tunic in Breath of the Wild) and reach new areas.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can you use the Water Emerald Power to swim?

Well gosh, you can already swim!

It won't really affect your ability to breathe underwater either, since you're on a timer either way. Don't stay in the water too long without taking a breather, or you're toast.

Can you attack enemies with the Water Emerald Power?

No. The Water ability is only for scaling waterfalls dotted around certain environments.

