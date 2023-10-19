Welcome back to our Sonic Superstars guide. In this section, we're going to be covering how to defeat each and every Dr. Eggman boss in the game.

To be clear, these are the bosses that generally show up in 'Act 2' of each zone (where applicable), so we won't be going over the Badnik bosses found in 'Act 1'. The Eggman bosses have generally proven to be far more challenging, so if you're struggling at all, we've got your back.

So let's get cracking.

Note: for the sake of simplicity, we'll be referring to the player character as Sonic, but you can face these bosses with any of the game's five playable characters.

Sonic Superstars: How To Defeat Eggman - Boss Strategies

Bridge Island - Act 2 Dr. Eggman Boss

The first Eggman boss is pretty easy but can catch you out if you're not careful. The boss has two forms, the first of which is ground-based with its legs attached, and the second is airborne.

In the first phase, you need to jump onto the robot's head when it's lowered to the ground. The boss will tilt forward and spin its arms around to hit Sonic; this is your opportunity to jump over the arms and hit the head.

The boss will also fire mines at Sonic from a distance. Simply jump or run out of its way; the mine will then lodge into the ground. Jump on top of the mine to send it back to Eggman.

In the second phase, when Eggman is airborne, you again need to simply jump on its head when it's low enough to the ground. Jump to avoid any charging attacks.

Speed Jungle - Act 2 Dr. Eggman Boss

For the second Eggman boss of the game, you won't be able to damage it yourself, so you'll need to use its own attacks against it.

The boss has three primary moves: it will send mechanical tentacles zooming across the stage, swing its boulder-like body around to hit you, and fire missiles toward the ground.

When the mechanical tentacles shoot across the stage, you can actually use these as platforms to gain higher ground. Once you're high enough, guide the red target to the right spot so that when the tentacle shoots out, it hits the boss instead of Sonic.

Eventually, the boss will swing its body around to try and hit Sonic. Simply stay in one of the two bottom corners of the arena and jump when its body gets too close.

When the boss fires missiles toward the ground, one of these will be larger and blue in colour. Navigate underneath this missile and jump up to it, knocking it back toward the boss.

Sky Temple - Act 2 Dr. Eggman Boss

In a zone called 'Sky Temple', you're naturally going to be spending this boss fight suspended in the air. The fight has two distinct phases that the boss will switch between when you deal damage.

The first will see you flying through the air, during which you simply need to avoid the boss's projectile attacks. When it's done firing, you'll land on a platform. This will then shatter into pieces, so jump up the platforms until you see the boss above you.

When the boss is low enough, jump up and hit its underbelly to deal damage. Be careful to avoid further projectile attacks during this stage along with the spinning fan beneath the platforms. When the boss is close to being defeated, it will target one of the platforms and slam into it, so simply hop out of the way and jump on top of the boss.

Pinball Carnival - Act 2 Dr. Eggman Boss

The timing of your jumps will need to be on point for this particular boss. Dr. Eggman wields two spinning wheels, which he will periodically use to throw bombs at you. Simply avoid these by running or jumping.

Eventually, you can use the wheels to launch yourself toward Eggman and deal damage. Be patient with your timing and get the direction right before you jump.

In between these phases, Eggman will fire green balls of fire that will move back and forth along the ground. Just follow their pattern and you won't get hurt.

Lagoon City - Act 2 Dr. Eggman Boss

This is a fairly easy-going boss for the most part; you'll mainly need to keep an eye on your oxygen since you'll be underwater for the most part.

You'll need to jump up the platforms and simply slam into the red section of the machine (just below Eggman himself). To reach the platforms, you'll need to use the current provided by Eggman's missiles to lift you up.

Eventually, you'll go from a vertical arena to a horizontal one. The same rule applies here, just use the currents to reach Eggman and deal damage. Grab a bubble or two if that dreaded oxygen timer starts.

Sand Sanctuary - Act 2 Dr. Eggman Boss

There are a couple of ways to deal damage in this next boss fight. First, avoid the giant slabs falling from above by jumping just as they land.

Next, Eggman will unleash a penguin Badnik which will burrow underground toward Sonic. When the Penguin is airborne, jump into it to send it flying into Eggman and deal damage.

Eggman will also launch himself up from underground to attack Sonic. Watch the slabs on the ground for a hint on where Eggman will appear; if the slab vibrates, jump aside. When Eggman pops up, hop onto the machine's head to deal more damage. Rinse and repeat.

Press Factory - Act 2 Dr. Eggman Boss

In keeping with the theme of this Zone, Dr. Eggman wields a giant press that he will slam into the ground toward Sonic. When he winds up his final attack, dash under the robot's legs. The press will land on the ground, stunning Eggman briefly. Jump onto its head to deal damage.

Eggman will raise its weapon and fire projectiles at Sonic. Jump to avoid, but be careful, as the weapon will constantly keep Sonic locked in its sights.

Keep repeating this same method. Dash under the robot's legs at the opportune time and bash its head from behind.

Cyber Station - Dr. Eggman Boss

After working your way through this single-act zone, you'll come face-to-face with not only Dr. Eggman, but also Mecha Sonic.

There are three main phases to deal with here. The first will see Mecha Sonic fire projectiles that work their way across the screen in a zig-zag pattern. Avoid these, then when Mecha Sonic lands on the left-hand side, jump into it to deal damage. Do this twice.

In the next phase, Mecha Sonic will gain a fancy flying contraption. It will fire lasers toward Sonic, so jump when these intersect. Mecha Sonic will then charge at Sonic from the left-hand side, so either jump on top or underneath to deal damage. Do this twice more.

Mecha Sonic will then go really big and chase after Sonic. It will launch small robots using a red targeting reticle. Avoid these when they land, then when they're dazed, jump into them to hurl them back at Mecha Sonic.

Finally, Mecha Sonic will shoot the ground periodically, so jump to avoid this. When it's done, it will move to swipe at Sonic from the left. Jump into its head when it's prepping this move. Do this two times and you're done.

Frozen Base - Act 2 Dr. Eggman Boss

Given that this is the penultimate boss, it's not altogether that difficult. You'll be flying around in Eggman's ship, so simply hold down 'A' to fire continuously.

The boss will appear in two forms. The first will fire green projectiles from its mouth. Simply fire your weapon when its mouth is open, being careful to avoid damage at the same time.

In the second phase, a giant Eggman head will launch projectiles from above. It's also surrounded by individual shields. Keep shooting constantly; you will slowly but surely chip away at each shield's health as they circle Eggman's head.

Egg Fortress - Act 2 Dr. Eggman Final Boss



To make up for the last boss, this one can be extremely tricky.

In the first phase, Eggman's mech will follow Sonic around a circular platform. It will launch a series of missiles from its head, one of which is larger and blue in colour (keep an eye on whether the blue missile comes from the left or right side of Eggman's head - this will indicate the direction it will come from). Jump into this to launch it back to Eggman, but make sure he's facing away from you. You'll probably need to avoid the first wave of missiles entirely while you make your way to its backside.

In between these attacks, Eggman will try to damage Sonic in one of two ways. The first is a force field with clearly designated gaps through which to jump. When the force field expands out, jump through the gap. The second is a series of electric projectiles that will aim at Sonic while the floor is collapsing. Move around quickly and jump to avoid damage.

You'll need to damage Eggman four times to initiate the second phase.

The second phase sees Eggman following Sonic directly from behind. To deal damage here, wait until Eggman slams both hands into the platform. His head will stay lowered, so jump into it.

Eggman's has three other attacks that can all prove devastating if you're not careful. For the first, he will disable gravity while firing electrical projectiles at Sonic. Float around to avoid damage before gravity is restored. The second attack is a series of beams that you'll need to avoid by jumping at the last possible moment.

Finally, Eggman will spin and destroy the ground as he does so. Keep moving quickly, jumping over raised platforms as you go. This attack is especially dangerous; if Eggman hits you, then the resulting animation may cause you to fall off the platform entirely.

Deal damage six more times to beat the boss. If you're really struggling, you can use the Avatar Emerald Power to attack Eggman multiple times in one go.

Check out our Sonic Superstars Guide for more tips and tricks.