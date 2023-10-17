Sonic Superstars is a side-on Sonic platformer, so you're not looking at dozens upon dozens of hours of playtime here to complete the game. However, if you're aiming to unlock all of the cosmetics within the in-game store, it'll probably take a little while.

So let's find out how many hours it'll take to finish the game.

Sonic Superstars - How Long To Beat?

All in all, we'd say it would take around 10-12 hours to get the bulk of the game done, depending on how familiar you are with Sonic games and how much you're willing to go for the extra stuff.

If you mainline the story campaign without bothering with the Chaos Emeralds, coins, and whatnot, then you can probably make your way through in about 4 or 5 hours.

When you're done, however, you've also got Trip's Story campaign to get through, and that'll likely add another 3 or 4 hours.

So realistically, you're probably looking at between 7-10 hours in total to at least get through the story campaigns. If you want to grab all of the Chaos Emeralds, then this could add another 2 or 3 hours.

As for all of the in-game store cosmetics? Well, that's going to take a while, and we've not even managed that ourselves yet. We'd estimate that a good 15+ hours might be likely to unlock everything.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many Zones are in Sonic Superstars?

There are 12 Zones in Sonic Superstars, each with one or two Acts.

How long is Sonic Superstars compared to other Sonic games?

It's more or less in line with the classic Genesis titles. Superstars isn't a long game, but the potential for replayability is high with this one thanks to the Chaos Emeralds and the unlockable store items.

Do you have to collect everything?

Well, no, not if you don't want to. You'll get out of Superstars what you put in, so if you want to collect the Chaos Emerald and coins, then the game will last you much longer than if you were to simply mainline the story.

Play it however you like.

Check out our Sonic Superstars Guide for more tips and tricks.