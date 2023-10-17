Welcome back to our Sonic Superstars Guide. We're continuing our search for the game's Chaos Emeralds and our third is located in the Sky Temple, a Zone that only contains one Act.

So if you need a bit of help locating this one, keep on reading. We'll also cover the Emerald Power that you'll gain as a result.

Sonic Superstars - Sky Temple Act 1

Chaos Emerald Location

Fairly early on in the level, you'll come across a vertical column in which you can float to the top via a group of fans.

Don't go all the way to the top though — to the left, you'll see a small opening containing the giant floating ring. Move into this opening and dive into the portal. Grab the Chaos Emerald in the usual way via the grappling points.

Emerald Power - Vision

The next Emerald Power allows you to view invisible platforms and secrets during the allotted time. Simply hit 'Y' and the screen will go a funky colour.

You don't have to rely on trial and error here, either; if you're near an area hiding some secrets, the icon for the power-up will show up on the screen, letting you know that you should probably use it.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can you use Vision to discover a boss's weak spot?

No. The bosses in Sonic Superstars generally don't have a designated weak spot. The key with the bosses is knowing when to attack once they've taken a break from cycling through their move set.

Can you use Vision to discover hidden Chaos Emeralds?

Nope. The Chaos Emeralds are obtained via the special portals hidden in certain zones.

Check out our Sonic Superstars Guide for more tips and tricks.