Welcome back to our Sonic Superstars Guide. It's time to grab another Chaos Emerald and this time we're going to be checking out Lagoon City, a delightful water-themed level that sees you speeding down flumes and diving underwater (don't forget to breathe in those air bubbles!).

The Chaos Emerald is thankfully located very early on in this zone, so read on to find out exactly where to go and what to do.

Sonic Superstars - Lagoon City Act 1

Chaos Emerald Location

Right near the beginning of the zone, you'll shoot around a couple of flumes that will send you looping around in a kind of 'S' shape. Afterward, jump across a short gap and onto a ledge. Immediately, this will start to crumble, so move to the right to avoid falling off.

Once the whole ledge has disappeared, jump off the edge that's now on your left-hand side, but keep hugging the wall. You'll slip through a hidden gap and into a small corridor. Avoid the water jet on the ground, as this will send you flying back out. Just jump over it and head into the Chaos Emerald portal.

Emerald Power - Ivy

Remember those blocks in Super Mario Bros. that would cause vine-like Ivy to shoot up and allow you to gain access to higher ground? Yeah, that's basically the gist of your next Emerald Power. Simply select it from your abilities wheel and you can summon Ivy from any location. You can also use the leaves on the Ivy as makeshift platforms, which is a nice touch.

Frequently Asked Questions

How high can the Ivy Emerald Power reach?

If you're thinking of some sort of Jack and the Beanstalk scenario, we're afraid the Ivy doesn't quite reach that high. You're best using it to reach a particularly high ledge that you can't get to by simply jumping.

Can you create more than one Ivy platform in one go?

No. You can only use this ability once until you replenish it at a checkpoint.

