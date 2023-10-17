Chaos Emeralds really are the bread and butter of 2D Sonic games. Collecting them all is more or less your main objective outside of simply beating each zone.

There are usually seven to collect in total, and that's exactly how many are hidden in Sonic Superstars. Fret not though, dear reader, because we'll be running through exactly how to collect each one.

In addition, Sonic Superstars also introduces Emerald Powers. By collecting each Chaos Emerald, you'll be granted a new, unique power to use once per stage. We'll break down exactly what each Emerald Power does and how you can use it best throughout the game.

Note: unless stated otherwise, all Chaos Emerald portals will be located within the first act of each zone.

Sonic Superstars - Bridge Island Act 1

Chaos Emerald Location

The first Chaos Emerald minigame can be found in Bridge Island, the game's opening zone.

It's located just prior to the act's first checkpoint, which resides right below a giant waterfall. It's really difficult to miss this one, but keep your eyes peeled regardless for a giant floating ring.

Once you've located the ring, dive in to commence your first hookshot minigame. Here, you need to hold 'A' to hook onto the various grapple points and make your way closer to the Chaos Emerald. Watch out for the countdown timer though; if you need some extra time, you can collect rings by hooking onto marked grapple points.

Once you're close enough to the Chaos Emerald, it will be highlighted to let you know you can hookshot onto it. Well done!

Emerald Power - Avatar

Your first Emerald Power is called Avatar and allows you to clone your chosen character multiple times. These clones will run and jump across the screen in reckless abandon, taking out any enemy that happens to be standing in their way.

Once the timer in the bottom right corner of the screen runs out, the clones will disappear.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can you directly control the clones with the Avatar Emerald Power?

No. The clones will move of their own accord until the timer runs out.

Can the clones also pick up rings?

Yes. Think of them as temporary additional characters. They can defeat Badniks and gather up any rings they happen to run into.

