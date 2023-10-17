In this section of our Sonic Superstars Guide, we'll grab our next Chaos Emerald via the dry, sunny landscape of Sand Sanctuary.

You'll need the Ivy Emerald Power for this one, as it's otherwise hidden in a rather tricky location.

So let's dive right in.

Sonic Superstars - Sand Sanctuary Act 1

Chaos Emerald Location

When you pass through Act 1's first checkpoint, you'll come across a sandy waterfall that you'll need to continually jump up to reach the top. Jump to the left and head up another waterfall. You should now see a 'grind rail' leading to the left. Head across this and jump up onto another rail to continue.

Now head up and to the right, defeating the bird Badniks as you go. When you're at the end, drop down and move left. You'll see a ledge, but it'll be too high to reach on your own. Break out the Ivy Emerald Power and ride it up to reach the Chaos Emerald portal.

Emerald Power - Slow

Your next Emerald Power does exactly what it says on the tin: slows down time.

Simply activate the Emerald Power in the usual way and you will cause enemies and moving platforms to slow down significantly.

For example, in the tutorial section, the block moving side-to-side initially seems impossible to penetrate, but activate the Emerald Power and you will be able to hop through the gap with no issues at all.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can you use the Slow ability in the Chaos Emerald minigames?

No, you can't use any of the Emerald Power abilities in the minigames. That would be too easy, right?

Can you use the Slow ability during boss battles?

Yep! If you're stuck on a particularly tricky boss battle, slowing down time can give you a good window of opportunity to deal some serious damage.

