In this section of our Sonic Superstars guide, we're jumping headfirst into the glorious Cyber Station zone to locate our seventh and final Chaos Emerald.

This one isn't too difficult to find, as you'll likely come across it by simply progressing through the zone, but when you do spot it, you'll need to use the Bullet Emerald Power to reach it.

Sonic Superstars - Cyber Station

Chaos Emerald Location

About halfway through this zone (which is only comprised of one act), you'll come across an open space with a couple of bats flying around and some trampolines. You can use these trampolines to bounce up toward the Chaos Emerald portal lying in wait near the ceiling (just don't fall into the red electrical beams on the ground). The problem, however, is that you'll always fall short of reaching it.

So, you'll need to break out your 'Bullet' Emerald Power at the height of your jump. Aim it toward the portal to zap straight into it. Job done.

Emerald Power - Extra

The final Emerald Power is a bit of a spin on 'Modern' Sonic's homing ability. You basically turn into a ball and can fire yourself toward enemies, taking multiple Badniks out in one go.

It's a good ability to use against bosses or if you're in a particularly tricky bind.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many times can you use the Extra Emerald Power?

As many times as you like before the timer runs out. Well, provided there are enemies in the vicinity to lock onto.

Can you use the Extra ability to ascend into the air?

Not really. This is strictly for use against enemies. If you want something that will aid with exploration, the Bullet ability will be more your speed.

