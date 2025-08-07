Nintendo Indie World Showcase August 2025
Image: Nintendo Life

The August 2025 Nintendo Direct was an Indie World Showcase featuring 15 minutes of games from independent devs coming to Switch 2 and Switch 1 this year and into 2026.

Featuring release dates for previously announced games plus some brand new reveals, it was a decent little showing after the Partner Showcase in July, and finished up with UFO 50, a game we've been itching to play on Switch since it came to PC last year after a long development.

Below you'll find the video of the full presentation, plus every individual game announcement with a trailer, a date, which Switch they're coming to, and a link to our more detailed coverage.

YouTube Video

Watch on YouTube

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube830k

And at the bottom of the article is a poll - let us know which of the games you're looking forward to most and how you'd rate this Indie World overall.

Nintendo Indie World Showcase August 2025 - The Whole Presentation

First, if you're looking to catch up, here's the entire 15-minute presentation:

Every Switch Game Announcement & Update

And now every trailer for every Indie World game, plus some blurb and links to our more in-depth coverage:

Mina The Hollower - 31st October 2025 (Switch 1 & 2)

Descend into a frightful world of action-adventure in Mina the Hollower. Play as Mina, a renowned Hollower, hurtled into a desperate mission to rescue a cursed island. Burrow beneath hazards and monsters, whip foes into oblivion, and gear up with an arsenal of sidearms and trinkets.

Well Dweller - 2026 (Switch 1)

Deep within the forest, at the bottom of a well, lives the only creature brave enough to oppose the Queen. Play as Glimmer—a tiny bird armed with a matchstick, who must burn the wicked queen to save his family before they become part of her royal gown! Befriend the charming characters who reside in the kingdom’s underbelly, and reunite all your sheltered siblings, snatched from the nest one night in a turn of events that lead to the coming of an unlikely, little hero.
WELL DWELLER is a dark fairy-tale metroidvania from the creator of CRYPT CUSTODIAN and ISLETS, published by Top Hat Studios, Inc.

Neverway - 2026 (Switch 1)

After quitting her dead-end job, Fiona starts over on a farm and becomes the immortal herald of a dead god. Make friends, fight through horrors and pay off your debt in Neverway, a nightmarish life sim RPG.
Neverway is the debut game from Coldblood Inc., a studio co-founded by the pixel artist behind Celeste and TowerFall, featuring an original soundtrack by Disasterpeace.

Herdling - 21st August 2025 (Switch 1)

Herdling is a brand-new adventure from Okomotive, creators of the atmospheric and acclaimed FAR games, and Panic, publishers of Firewatch. Head out on a grand alpine expedition with a herd of loveable beasts, as you ascend a mountain path, encounter eerie dangers and surprising obstacles, and forge your way to the mystery at the summit... and beyond.

Is This Seat Taken? - 7th August 2025 (Today) (Switch 1)

Window seat or aisle? Booth or table? Lone wolf or life of the party? In Is This Seat Taken?, your mission is to organize groups of people according to their preferences. It’s a cozy puzzle game where you’re in charge of who sits where. Whether it’s the cinema, a crowded bus, a wedding reception, or a cramped taxicab, every setting introduces new characters with specific tastes. A party guest with a sensitive nose won’t be happy sitting next to a stranger who’s wearing too much cologne. A sleepy passenger won’t be happy trying to nap on the bus next to someone listening to loud music. It’s all about reading the room to find the perfect placement!

Little Kitty, Big City - The Picture Purrfect Update - 2025 (Switch 1)

Kitty now has whole new parts of the neighborhood to explore along with new characters to meet, new hats to try on, and new photo mode features to unlock. Make your own custom kitty with new options to adjust fur color, patterns, eyes, and more. There may even be some dog impressions in Kitty’s future! From Double Dagger Studio, Little Kitty, Big City has won numerous awards including Best Debut Game (The Indie Game Awards), Best Cozy Game (Shacknews), and more!

Content Warning - 2026 (Switch 1 & 2)

Get famous or die trying! In Content Warning, you’ll film scary stuff with friends to try and go viral. Grab a friend and play this co-op horror game in 2026.

BALL x PIT - 15th October 2025 (Switch 1), This Fall (Switch 2)

BALL x PIT is a fast-paced fantasy roguelite where heroes must find the balls to plunge deeper into a seemingly bottomless pit of monsters. Develop arcane ammunition and resources in pursuit of treasure, recruiting additional heroes to aid you in your perilous quest.

Ultimate Sheep Raccoon - Winter 2025 (Switch 1 & 2)

Ultimate Sheep Raccoon is a bike-racing party game where you and your friends build the course together. Add obstacles and dangerous traps, take the lead with power-ups, and race to the finish.

Glaciered - Holiday 2025 (Switch 2)

Earth, 65 million years in the future. The Everwinter has transformed the planet’s surface into a gigantic sheet of ice and a new species prospers in this current age of life under glacier-covered seas. They are the Tuai, descended from birds and successors of the dinosaurs.
Play as a Tuai in this futuristic aquatic action game where you’ll explore a mysterious underwater world and fight ferocious marine creatures with real-time, dynamic combat. Unleash the power of the Tuai’s avian and dinosaur bloodlines to protect this strange, new Ice Age.

Winter Burrow - Winter 2025 (Switch 1)

Survive the harsh winter and rebuild your childhood burrow as a mouse in Winter Burrow by Pine Creek Games, a cozy woodland survival game. Gather, craft, bake, meet the locals, and try to stay warm.

Undusted: Letters from the Past - October 2025 (Switch 1)

Undusted: Letters from the Past is a cozy and heartfelt cleaning game about Adora, who returns to her childhood home after her mother’s passing. As she tidies up the long-abandoned house and restores old mementos, fragments of a forgotten past slowly come back together. Leave no item undusted, and awaken memories long buried in dust to find meaning in the present.

Tiny Bookshop - 7th August 2025 (Today) (Switch 1)

Picture this—you leave everything behind and open a cozy bookshop by the sea! Curate your books, decorate your shop, advise customers, and make friends in Tiny Bookshop by Skystone Games & neoludic games.

Caves of Qud - Winter 2025 (Switch 1)

Caves of Qud is a science fantasy roguelike epic adventure. Chisel through thousands of years of civilizations as you survive a deeply simulated world of sentient plants, mutant kindred, and retrofuturist cataclysm.
Enjoy all of the manifold mutations, upgrades, factions, and species whether you prefer to play docked or undocked. Narrated by Justice Washington, music by Craig Hamilton.

Strange Antiquities - 17th September 2025 (Switch 1)

Serve patrons in your cozy shop, explore a quaint town, and uncover dark secrets in Strange Antiquities by Bad Viking Games.

OPUS: Prism Peak - Fall 2025 (Switch 1 & 2)

You are a weary, middle-aged photojournalist who has left behind city life, only to find yourself stranded in an ethereal mountain inhabited by spirits—and the only way home lies behind the lens of your old camera.
Tweak your camera’s aperture, shutter, and focus to capture what each spirit longs to see. Offer your photos to the sacred flame, and they will answer with guidance. Explore, interact, and observe—then piece together the mountain’s secrets through the pages of your notebook. Only by truly seeing this world can you find your way back.

Go-Go Town! - Spring 2026 (Switch 1)

As mayor, it's your job to help renovate a rundown and busy town. Build shops, attract tourists, hire staff, and more as you manage the town's infrastructure and try to avoid any mishaps along the way.

UFO 50 - 7th August 2025 (Today) (Switch 1)

Explore a collection of 50 single and multiplayer games that span a variety of genres, from platformers and shoot 'em ups to puzzle games, roguelites, and RPGs! As you journey through the library, make connections and learn more about UFO Soft, the fictional 80s company behind the games, as well as their expansive shared universe that includes sequels and recurring characters.

Japanese-Exclusive Announcements

The Japanese version of this Indie World was a little different, with some Japan-exclusive announcements and five extra minutes.

Here are the games which featured only in the Japanese Indie World:

Demonschool - 3rd September 2025 (Switch 1)

BOKURA: planet (違う星のぼくら) - 7th August 2025 (Today) (Switch 1 & 2)

BOKURA: planet is a puzzle adventure game that must be played with two players, who communicate and work together to solve puzzles. It takes place in a different setting than BOKURA and has a whole new story, with different actions and gimmicks.

Wobbly Life - (Out now) (Switch 1)

文字遊戯 "Word Game" - 7th August 2025 (Today, Japan) (Switch 1)

Finally, here's the entire Japanese broadcast itself.

Poll: How would you rate this Indie World Showcase?

Let us know below what you thought of the latest Direct by voting in the polls below and leaving a comment.

Which games are you most excited for?

(You may select up to 3 answers)

How would you rate Nintendo's August '25 Indie World Showcase, on a scale of 1-10?