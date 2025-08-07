The August 2025 Nintendo Direct was an Indie World Showcase featuring 15 minutes of games from independent devs coming to Switch 2 and Switch 1 this year and into 2026.

Featuring release dates for previously announced games plus some brand new reveals, it was a decent little showing after the Partner Showcase in July, and finished up with UFO 50, a game we've been itching to play on Switch since it came to PC last year after a long development.

Below you'll find the video of the full presentation, plus every individual game announcement with a trailer, a date, which Switch they're coming to, and a link to our more detailed coverage.

And at the bottom of the article is a poll - let us know which of the games you're looking forward to most and how you'd rate this Indie World overall.

Nintendo Indie World Showcase August 2025 - The Whole Presentation

First, if you're looking to catch up, here's the entire 15-minute presentation:

And now every trailer for every Indie World game, plus some blurb and links to our more in-depth coverage:

Mina The Hollower - 31st October 2025 (Switch 1 & 2)