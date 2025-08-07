Playism and Studio Snowblind have announced Glaciered for Switch 2, with a release date of winter 2025.

The game, which is apparently inspired by the rich ecosystems of Hokkaido, Japan, and looks a little like Subnautica, but with underwater hand-to-hand combat (good thing), sees players assume control of Twi, a dinosaur descendant who's fighting for survival in a futuristic deep sea.

Twi can equip lots of different gear, and upgrade through various levels to grow stronger as they fend off all manner of very bizarre-looking ocean threats. We expect there are gonna be some fairly freaky big beasties to fight down the line in this one.

You can check out the reveal trailer for the game above, and we'll leave you with a few screens. We'll also be sure to update you with more info on this one as it arrives.

Fancy some futuristic deep ocean fighting? Fancy being a dinosaur fighting for survival in an alien world? Let us know!