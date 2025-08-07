Publisher Top Hat Studios popped up at today's Indie World showcase to reveal Well Dweller, the latest title from Crypt Custodian and Islets dev Kyle Thompson, which will be arriving on Switch at some point in 2026.

As you might assume from the dev's background, this is yet another gorgeous-looking metroidvania, where you take control of a cute, tiny animal trying to make its way through a desolate world.

It's a tiny bird this time, Glimmer, who sets out on a journey armed with its trusty matchstick in the hopes of standing against the underground world's queen. Expect plenty of platforming challenges and more than a few grotesque bosses, by the looks of the reveal trailer.

Here's a little more information about the game itself and a handful of screenshots:

Deep within the forest, at the bottom of a well, lives the only creature brave enough to oppose the queen. Play as Glimmer, a tiny bird armed with a matchstick who must burn the wicked queen to save his family. Journey into a whimsical but morbid fairy tale landscape of charming characters and dangerous foes. Collect trinkets to upgrade your abilities and battle terrifying beasts with the aid of your matchstick as you forge a path to reunite your siblings. Solve puzzles, discover secrets and unravel the mysteries that lie in this rotted kingdom.

We still don't have a precise release date for this one just yet, but we'll be keeping an eye out for more information as we edge ever closer to that 2026 release window. If Crypt Custodian and Islets are anything to go by, we might be looking at another charmer.