There was a brief moment last year when it felt like everyone with a PC was playing the co-op survival game Content Warning. Well, next year, those with a Switch 2 (or a Switch 1) will be able to get in on the funny/freaky fun.

As revealed in the Indie World showcase, developer Landfall will be bringing the hilarious-looking horror caper our way at some point in 2026.

For those who missed it last year, Content Warning sees you and team of three pals blast off to the spooky Diving Bell all in the hopes of going viral. Equipped with your trusty video camera, you'll have to document some of the creepy creatures that you find in your surroundings, and get the footage safely back to your SpookTube upload — you know, all without dying.

Here's the official description, and a few spooky screens:

It’s time to get famous or die trying! In Content Warning, a co-op horror game for two to four players2, you’ll explore the monster-filled depths of the Old World, with the goal of trying to film enough scary stuff to become famous. Every run takes place across three days and the more frightening footage you capture, the more you’ll go viral.

It looks like a blast (and almost 60,000 'Overwhelmingly Positive' Steam reviews can't all be wrong), so we'll be keeping an eye out for a more secure release date over the coming months. At least it will be better than the dodgy-looking rip-off that currently graces the eShop...