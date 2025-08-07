Farming sims seem to be going through a horror phase right now, and today's Indie World Showcase gave us another one that looks, quite frankly, horrifying and beautiful.

Neverway, the debut game from Coldblood Inc. (founded by the pixel artist who worked on Celeste and TowerFall), sees Fiona quitting her job to become a farmer... and, in turn, becomes the immortal herald of a dead god. Oops.

While you can farm and fish your way through life, there are also plenty of residents on this remote island that Fiona can befriend — or even date. Making friends will help you in life too, as each relationship will provide you with new buffs or combat abilities.

And that'll be helpful, as this isn't just a farm or life sim; it's an action RPG where you have to dive into the Neverway, an alternate reality that threatens to seep into Fiona's own world.

Visually, the game looks gorgeous; entire locales are colour-coded with dull shades of blue and green, red and black, or purple and navy. The animated cutscenes are beautifully rendered. And the whole adventure is accompanied by a smooth soundtrack from Hyper Light Drifter composer Disasterpeace.

Neverway launches on Switch in 2026. Ready for some scares, no scarecrows? Let us know in the comments.