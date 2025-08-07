It may have felt like a long time coming, but Shovel Knight developer Yacht Club Games kicked off today's Indie World showcase with a closer look at the gorgeous-looking Mina The Hollower. What's more, it has scored a Switch 2 (and Switch 1, don't worry) release date: 31st October.

For those who haven't been following this one, Mina the Hollower is a slice of retro Zelda — think the Oracle games, and you won't be a million miles off. The big difference is that you play as a mouse, Mina, who sets out exploring spooky castles and taking on foes with a whole arsenal of familiar-looking weapons and moves.

We've been following this one since it first smashed through its Kickstarter goal back in 2022, and we'll get to take a peek at it later today, with the launch of a free demo — yes, your data will carry over. Now come on, that's exciting.

Here's a bit of blurb and some screenshots, courtesy of Yacht Club:

Descend into a frightful world of action-adventure as Mina, a renowned Hollower, on a desperate mission to rescue a cursed island. Burrow beneath hazards and monsters, whip foes into oblivion, and gear up with an arsenal of sidearms and trinkets. Explore a vast world filled with pixel-perfect graphics, masterful gameplay, beastly bosses and infectious music. Encounter a cast of bizarre characters, search out secrets and illuminate the omnipresent darkness in this brand-new game from the developers who brought you Shovel Knight.

The 31st October release date means Mina will be launching on Switch the very same day as it arrives on PC. With all those Zelda vibes, we know where we'll be playing it...