Back in April 2024 you may remember a flurry of excitement when Landfall's Content Warning released for PC. A first-person co-op horror game which involves capturing footage of scary events and uploading it to 'SpöökTube' for likes and clout, it was made free to download for 24 hours at launch and its blend of quirky comedy and genuine scares proved to be a hit.

Switch has seen its fair share of shocking clones recently, the latest of which appears to rip off Landfall's game. Out tomorrow (13th March), Content Warning: Scary Filming is... well, let's just compare the key art, shall we?

Coming from publisher BurleaGamesStudio, purveyor of software such as Street Survival: Homeless Simulator and (the apparently unironic) Thief Simulator: Heist Master, this is a single-player affair described on its eShop page as "a co-op horror game where you and your friends embark on a spine-chilling adventure to film terrifying content and go viral." There's not much else to say, is there? It's absolutely shameless.

It's not the only Content Warning clone, either. Landfall is well aware of the scam games on Switch and other platforms, and recently posted a video to YouTube flagging them as unofficial, unsanctioned clones.

In the warning (below), the studio confirms that they're trying to get the games removed but "the process is really slow." The devs highlight that they're planning official console releases and are hard at work "trying to make a really good version." A Switch announcement isn't a certainty, but we've got our fingers crossed it'll be included in an announcement "sometime later this year."

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 798k

At the time of writing, the real Content Warning has 54,033 user reviews and a 'Very Positive' rating on Steam. "6.6 million people ended up claiming the game on Steam," according to Landfall's website - no wonder unsavoury sorts are looking to cash in on its popularity.

Somewhat ironically, Content Warning itself bore similarities to Zeekerss' Lethal Company, another procedurally generated co-op survival horror game (currently still in early access) and continues the studio's line of tongue-in-cheek games such as Totally Accurate Battle Simulator.

Recently, developer Steelkrill flagged that publisher 'COOL DEVS' brazenly ripped and repackaged The Backrooms 1998 and put it on the Switch eShop. That game has since been removed from the eShop.

So, another one to avoid. Stay vigilant, lovely people.