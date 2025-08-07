After a few lengthy delays, the tactical RPG Demonschool has finally secured a final release date for the Switch, and you've not got long to wait. As announced during the Indie World Japan showcase, the Necrosoft Games-developed title will launch on 3rd September 2025.

The game is influenced by the likes of Persona and Shin Megami Tensei, along with – and this is brilliant – italian horror cinema..? Excuse me?! So cool. Plenty of footage has already been made available through trailers and gameplay showcases, so if you haven't checked out Demonschool yet, then definitely take a peek when you can. It looks awesome.

Needless to say, it's nice to finally get a proper release date, and it sounds like Necrosoft's Brandon Sheffield is equally relieved, stating "“At long last, Demonschool is finally coming out. It's been a long road but we're through certification and ready to go. We really put a lot of ourselves into this thing and now the future of Demonschool is in your hands. We truly hope you will enjoy it."

We hope so too!