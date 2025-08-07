If you've played Ultimate Chicken Horse before, then you'll know just how brilliant it is when you're able to play with a handful of friends. Well, now developer Clever Endeavour Games is back with a sequel, Ultimate Sheep Raccoon.

Better yet, it's launching on Switch and Switch 2 this Winter!

Like the original, Ultimate Sheep Raccoon has you race across courses in which you place obstacles to make life much harder for your opponents. The twist, however, is that they also affect you. So you need to make sure you're making the course as difficult as possible while also ensuring it's still actually doable. Kinda like Mario Maker!

This time, you'll be racing along on bikes, so you'll have the opportunity to pull off some sick tricks while avoiding buzzsaws, hammers, electric fences, and what have you. Cross-platform play is also supported, with up to 8 players able to take part in each race.

What do you make of Ultimate Sheep Raccoon? Will you be picking it up? Let us know with a comment in the usual place.