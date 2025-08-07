If you've played Ultimate Chicken Horse before, then you'll know just how brilliant it is when you're able to play with a handful of friends. Well, now developer Clever Endeavour Games is back with a sequel, Ultimate Sheep Raccoon.
Better yet, it's launching on Switch and Switch 2 this Winter!
Like the original, Ultimate Sheep Raccoon has you race across courses in which you place obstacles to make life much harder for your opponents. The twist, however, is that they also affect you. So you need to make sure you're making the course as difficult as possible while also ensuring it's still actually doable. Kinda like Mario Maker!
This time, you'll be racing along on bikes, so you'll have the opportunity to pull off some sick tricks while avoiding buzzsaws, hammers, electric fences, and what have you. Cross-platform play is also supported, with up to 8 players able to take part in each race.
This game very much reminded me of some old Flash games I used to play back in the day. That already gave it points, but the multilayer gives it extra. It looks really fun. Keeping an eye out for this one!
Ah, that's why it looked familiar even though I wasn't sure why while watching - definitely interested in giving this (and also Ultimate Chicken Horse) a try when it comes out and I have the time for it!
This made me think of Excitebike: World Rally.
Looks very cool.
My kids and I have had a lot of fun with the first one. Looking forward to this.
Ultimate Chicken Horse is amazing, maybe I'll get this one as well.
Looks like some silly zany fun! I'll have to give it a pass myself because of my tight gaming schedule, but nonetheless, hopefully anyone who does play this one enjoys it!
Looks like a fun romp with the boys! I might get it if we're looking for a zany multiplayer game!
We have the original. It's an awesome game. If we have people over, and we're gaming, this is one of our go-to games.
The sequel looks even more bunkers with more players.
Ultimate Chicken Horse is excellent and had loads of content added for free post-launch, and one of the most popular multiplayer titles in our house to this day. The sequel is therefore a day-1 for me.
I love LOVE Ultimate Chicken Horse and was super excited to play this new game and I gave it a go at GDC...
...and...
IDK - it didn't immediately capture me. My initial thoughts were that the approach didn't work with bikes at all b/c you were rarely together and it was far too easy to make a mistake, leading to less play and more death, which wasn't super engaging.
