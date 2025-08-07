Last year's delightful cat sim, Little Kitty, Big City, made a surprise appearance in today's Indie World showcase to reveal the upcoming 'Picture Purrfect' update, set to land on Switch on 27th August.

The headline addition in this one is a photo mode, hence the name, but the newbie that we're most excited to see — like, punching the air excited — is a all-new cat customisation menu, where you can tweak your cat's looks however you please.

Will we making our own cats and immediately filling our screenshot albums with hundreds of pictures of them? You bet we will be! It looks like there are options for markings, eye and fur colour, coat softness and more, so expect to find us closely examining our cats as if we were a fine artist preparing to paint their model.

The Picture Purrfect update also includes new spots in the neighbourhood to visit, a collection of new characters and, of course, even more hats for you to stick on your kitty.

All in all, it looks adorable, and it's completely free! For more information on the base game, be sure to check out our full review below.