In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, Mossmouth's critically-acclaimed retro compilation, UFO 50, is out on Switch... today!

Announced during today's Indie World showcase, the game was developers by the creators of Spelunky, Downwell, and Catacomb Kids. We've been itching to try this one out for a while, and now we don't have to wait any longer. Fangamer will also be handling a physical version of the game, and pre-orders are live now for $35.99 for the standard version, or $49.99 for the Deluxe (thanks Wario64!)

This isn't a WarioWare-type situation with tons of minigames — this is a full-on collection of 50 different games, all ready to play from the beginning. Essentially, the entire game is about a fictional video game company from the 80s called UFO Soft, and you can chart the development history of that company in-game.

There are sequels, stand-alone titles, multiple different genres, and a handful of multiplayer and co-op games too.

We got to try the game very briefly at Summer Game Fest in 2024 and, while we only spent around 10 minutes and got to try a handful of in-game titles, we were absolutely charmed.

We know what we're playing tonight!

Let us know if you're picking up UFO 50 in the comments.