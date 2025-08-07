In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, Mossmouth's critically-acclaimed retro compilation, UFO 50, is out on Switch... today!
Announced during today's Indie World showcase, the game was developers by the creators of Spelunky, Downwell, and Catacomb Kids. We've been itching to try this one out for a while, and now we don't have to wait any longer. Fangamer will also be handling a physical version of the game, and pre-orders are live now for $35.99 for the standard version, or $49.99 for the Deluxe (thanks Wario64!)
This isn't a WarioWare-type situation with tons of minigames — this is a full-on collection of 50 different games, all ready to play from the beginning. Essentially, the entire game is about a fictional video game company from the 80s called UFO Soft, and you can chart the development history of that company in-game.
There are sequels, stand-alone titles, multiple different genres, and a handful of multiplayer and co-op games too.
We got to try the game very briefly at Summer Game Fest in 2024 and, while we only spent around 10 minutes and got to try a handful of in-game titles, we were absolutely charmed.
We know what we're playing tonight!
Let us know if you're picking up UFO 50 in the comments.
Comments 35
One of the best games of last year. Couldn't recommend it more
Never heard of these titles. Interesting.
i'm happy about this, but i'm angry about how it was announced
I've been holding off from getting this on Steam to see if we'd get it on the Switch, and today is the day! Will probably pick this up with the next paycheck.
Heck yea! I’ve been off games at the moment while I build my own but this might tempt me back in.
Grabbed it on Steam around launch day and I can honestly say, money we'll spent. There's a surprising amount of depth and variety it the games presented for a budget price, and everyone will find something they'll gravitate towards! The poin and click style horror game kept my attention the most of all the offerings.
This Direct didn't fail to deliver a lot of good, new games for my wishlist. This one is definitely getting added to it!
@cylemmulo Yeah I'm really pleased about this game! BUT they must've known this game was hugely sought after and it's quite a big deal, so why did they only put in a Sizzle Reel? Especially when it's out today!
Is it just me or Nintendo's PR is really off lately and they've lost their ability to read the room? Same with giving that campfire game so much time in the Partners direct. They seem to do weird things like this all the time now, why didn't they tell us we can use the mouse in Mario Picross/Nobunaga's Ambition and that they'd improved the SNES CRT filter either? Small things maybe, but they should be bigging up any wins or new games/features people would enjoy.
I don't know, but I seem to notice this a lot from them lately. Like even going back to the Switch 2 reveal they didn't say anything about all the free Switch 2 game upgrades, we found out after. Basic PR would say stuff like that would be good to highlight to counteract the other decisions like not packing in Welcome Tour etc.
Then I ask why the devs of Handy Hockey and the Campfire game have Switch 2 dev kits but Nitrome, the developers of Mouse Works don't even though their game looks way more interesting?
It's really weird and feels like they're becoming more isolated, cut off from the wider gaming world and eccentric even by their normal standards.
We're not the only one noticing this pattern right? I mean I'm happy with the games and the way Switch 2 is going personally, but it feels like Nintendo's doing themselves zero favours a lot of the time right now.
For whomever is on the fence, this has a 91 on metacritic (pc)
Best announcement for me, was waiting on this game to be available on switch
Absolutely giving this a try now that it's also on Switch 1 and 2 (in fact, might even get it as soon as it's actually on the eShop, but we'll see) - happy for the others who said they wanted this, too!
@Suketoudara Dude I'm so confused. Nintendo acts like they're paying for airtime on the superbowl. What's the harm with making larger announcements for games? Almost all those sizzle reel games have full trailers. The only thing I can think is they're like charging these companies more for more time on the direct or something.
@Suketoudara Completely agree with you.
I was tempted by a sale on Steam a ways back, like a fool. I haven't even tried it yet. Psyched that it's here on Switch.
UFO 50? Totally missed out during the presentation. This is awesome! I have been waiting and wanting to play this game.
I'm baffled that such a huge announcement was delegated to a mere sizzle-reel appearance at the end of the Indie World presentation.
best game best game best game best game best game
i was obsessed with this game last year.
300 hours of playtime. got all cherries. ready to do it all over again on switch!!!!
@Suketoudara no, I been saying this for months. The marketing team is absolutely out of their mind. Like with the whole Pauline thing. Why fake a cover art and trailers when you're just going to reveal it three weeks later? Like, the only way this makes sense is a awkward play at viral marketing in which they leak the art through Nintendo of Korea themselves. Even then, just why? People told me because of spoilers, but she's on the damn box. The only reason her being there was a spoiler was because of some nonsensical decision by Nintendo. There's a lot of little things like what you mentioned and how they showed MKW, but this one is the biggest example of them just almost being incompetent — or at least very weird and cagey. DK sold because it was very good and that had probably nothing with how it was marketed. Judging by what I saw on the internet, not many people were even a little interested until it came out and turned out likely be a goty contender. That's gonna bite them if they have a game that's not very good. Hell, mkw probably wouldn't have sold well if it wasn't literally bundled with the switch 2.
That’s a bit out of my digital price range but I’m curious about this one. Will keep an eye out for reviews.
Seems like a good title. I won't buy it yet but I'll put it on my wishlist.
@cylemmulo Even asides from UFO 30 I'd have preferred if it was 25 - 30 minutes long if it meant trailers for all those games. I don't like the Sizzle Reel thing.
Yep I was very much waiting for this and I am very happy about it. Great direct for this and Mina alone, two from my most wanted list!
As others have said though, Ninty needs to get a grip. PR in some key areas has been lacking lately and that's putting it mildly.
@RupeeClock With Nindie presentations, it's surprising how often that the games I want only seem to appear in the sizzle reel. It's a strange pattern. I guess my gaming tastes aren't in tune with whoever runs nintendo's Nindie presenations.
I only learned about UFO 50 the other day, after reading Damian's review on Time Extension. What a great concept. I really like Spelunky 2 and Downwell, was just playing them recently. To have it available to buy so soon after learning about it, is really great.
@Xansies Yeah, is it some kind of 4D Chess? Do they think by doing stuff like putting UFO 50 in the Sizzle reel they'll get people talking about it more because everyone will be commenting on their bizarre behaviour? Are they purposely trying to start micro dramas to keep Switch 2 being talked about? Maybe that's giving them too much credit, but I know Outrage Marketing is a thing sometimes and at times it feels like they enjoy messing with people.
If it the game had an eshop page, I would have bought it.
$35 seems steep when it's $25 on steam, if wario64's reference is correct for eshop. This would have been an instant buy if it's $25.
@Suketoudara I mean, not a lot of people are calling out how weird they're acting. I feel like the way their doing this is going to be a serious mistake. One bad game and this strategy falls apart because they are barely outlining what their games are until like a week before release with mkw and dk. I don't think Sony's handheld will outsell nintendo, but it's possible Nintendo is doing them a favor lol
@WoomyNNYes it's $25 on the eShop. Might've been a typo on Wario64's part.
@Suketoudara “Do they think by doing stuff like putting UFO 50 in the Sizzle reel they'll get people talking about it more because everyone will be commenting on their bizarre behaviour? Are they purposely trying to start micro dramas to keep Switch 2 being talked about?"
I hate to be the one to break to ya, but even if it's entirely unintentional, it's working very, very well on you and some others in the comments here.
Normally, I have zero interest in physical Deluxe Editions, especially for a game I only learned about a few days ago, but this one is quality. That book would be really nice to have while going through each game.
tiny image hosting
Very excited for this! I held off on the Steam release because I wanted the game on what I felt to be its natural home and now it's really happening!
The special edition looks cute, but I think it's one of those things where it doesn't resonate with me but I might double dip after I play the game itself.
Actually wound the YouTube video back (watched the Indie World late) when I saw this because it looked interesting. And according to the comments here it is. Maybe this will be my Switch 2 equivalent of Slime San
@RupeeClock Seriously. This could have been the one last thing.
@AccessibleDaydream Yes, that's true
@OorWullie Oh my God.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...