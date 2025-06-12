The Question mark — one of the great piece of punctuation, but in Mario's world, it often means secrets and rewards.

Mario Kart World's Free Roam mode is home to multiple ? Panels, all of which are tucked away in the game's many courses. In this guide, we'll be showing you where to find every single ? Panel in the game, and how to get them.

Note: As with our other collectibles guides, we're still very much trying to get all the question panels in the game, so we'll be frequently updating this over the next few days as we aim to 100% everything Free Roam has to offer.

All ? Panels In Mario Kart World By Course

All ? Panels are found within the game's 30 courses — well, 29, as Rainbow Road doesn't have any. There are 5 to discover in every single circuit, except Crown City, which has 10 ? Panels. We've got all the courses laid out for you in alphabetical order, along with screenshots of where to find them.

So, with 150 ? Panels to find in total - so let's a-go!

Acorn Heights Question Panels

Number of panels: 5

Panel 1 - Acorn Heights

Location: Drive from the start line and then take a left when you see a Yoshi’s stand. The panel is on the wooden boarwalk here.

Panel 2 - Acorn Heights

Location: Turn around from the starting line, then grind on the right rail and jump onto a leaf on the right. You might need to use rewind a few times to nail the landing.

Airship Fortress Question Panels

Number of panels: 5

Panel 1 - Airship Fortress

Location: up the top of the fortress turret, on the left wall as you drive in a spiral to the top.

Boo Cinema Question Panels

Number of panels: 5

Panel 1 - Boo Cinema

Location: Literally right outside the entrance. Turn around from the starting line and you’ll see it.

Panel 2 - Boo Cinema

Location: Either drive through the cinema auditorium and come out through the stairway, or use the camera stands to grind up to the top of the cinema to reach this.

Bowser's Castle Question Panels

Number of panels: 5

Panel 1 - Bowser's Castle

Location: On the central turret of the castle outside, overlooking the blue carpeted roads. You can either grind or trick up there.

Panel 2 - Bowser's Castle

Location: Drive around the outer blue pathway to the pipe area where spiked balls are being thrown out. Head towards the ramp in the middle, and the panel is on the right side.

Cheep Cheep Falls Question Panels

Number of panels: 5

Panel 1 - Cheep Cheep Falls

Location: Inside a pagoda on the outskirts of the course, overlooking the start line. Various ropes allow you to grind to these.

Panel 2 - Cheep Cheep Falls

Location: Head to the Yoshi’s food stand court on the course, then drive across the river to a small canyon where the Panel is on the wall. You’ll need to wall ride (or drop from above if you’re feeling lazy!) to get this one.

Choco Mountain Question Panels

Number of panels: 5

Panel 1 - Choco Mountain

Location: Grind up some yellow pipes near the chocolate lake part of the course, then jump off to the right. Drive forward to find the panel on a rocky slope.

Panel 2 - Choco Mountain

Location: From Panel 1, turn around, then drive past the pipe to reach the next panel.

Crown City Question Panels

Number of panels: 10

Panel 1 - Crown City

Location: Head to the pier on the north sideof the course and drive right to the end to the Crown City map, where the Panel is hiding right behind the sign.

Panel 2 - Crown City

Location: This one’s tucked down an alleyway leading onto Crown City’s main street. You can get here from the food section of the city.

Panel 3 - Crown City

On the beach strip, this panel is on top of a roof neat some rails. However, you’ll want to wait for a ramp to come by so you can fly to the Panel as it’s too high up to trick to - or just grab a feather

Dandelion Depths Question Panels

Number of panels: 5

Panel 1 - Dandelion Depths

Location: From the starting line, drive as normal until you reach a two-way split. Ignore and instead drop off to the right. Keep driving to find the panel on wall ina ditch.

Panel 2 - Dandelion Depths

Location: Drive out of the ditch from Panel 1 and then head towards the small pond right ahead of it. Drive over it to a grassy slope to find this panel.

Panel 3 - Dandelion Depths

Location: The third panel is easiest to reach from the starting line. Turn around, drop off the track to your right, and drive towards a small slope where you’ll find the panel.

Panel 4 - Dandelion Depths

Location: Drive down the course as normal and follow the dirt corkscrew path until you reach a P Switch. You’ll see the panel on the stone wall above the huge watery cave. You’ll have to wall ride from here. You can also drop down from the top of the course to reach the metal platform on the other side.

Panel 5 - Dandelion Depths

Location: In the watery dandelion cave, the panel is on one of the many stone ramps – one of the bigger ones.

Desert Hills Question Panels

Number of panels: 5

Panel 1 - Desert Hills

Location: At the start line, turn around and follow the road until you see the panel on a hieroglyphic wall.

Panel 2 - Desert Hills

Location: From the first panel, follow the road again but take a detour down a boardwalk path. Follow the lower path to reach this panel, right next to another hieroglyph wall.

Dino Dino Jungle Question Panels

Number of panels: 5

Panel 1 - Dino Dino Jungle

Location: Head to the upper level of the research facility (just drive straight and over the metal bridges at the start of the course), and then use the ramp to ride on the wall to grab this panel.

Panel 2 - Dino Dino Jungle

Location: From the ground floor of the research facility, head outside by taking the right door, Then, take a quick right up a metal ramp for the panel.

Panel 3 - Dino Dino Jungle

Location: Turn around from the start line and follow the course. Then, as you approach the curved metal slope, take a hard right up another path. Then, as you pass a broken bridge, drop down to the right to find this panel.

DK Pass Question Panels

Number of panels: 5

Panel 1 - DK Pass

Location: Drive right of the start line and go over a couple of metal ramps until you reach some ski slopes, where this panel sits at an angle.

Panel 2 - DK Pass

Location: At the start line, turn around and follow the charge ramps up the steep cliff. Take a hard left at the top, then head towards the flat metal roofing. The panel is on the very end of the longest roof.

Panel 3 - DK Pass

Location: Head to the very top of the DK Pass building at the end of the course – you can do this by following the steps to Panel 2, then just keep driving past the snowmen instead of heading to the roof. Go right to the top to find the panel underneath the DK sign.

Panel 4 - DK Pass

Location: At the start line, turn around and follow the charge ramps up the steep cliff. Then, when you finish jumping over the ramps, take a left towards a snowman (past a DK Pass sign) where the panel sits nicely in the snow.

Panel 5 - DK Pass

Location: Simply follow the path of snowmen from Panel 4 to the left, and you’ll spot a panel on the wall. Use the ramp to trick into a wall ride.

DK Spaceport Question Panels

Number of panels: 5

Panel 1 - DK Spaceport

Location: Drop down to the bottom of the course and head towards the gap next to some stairs (where there’s cars driving on the road, northwest corner). The panel is hidden in a little alleyway

Panel 2 - DK Spaceport

Location: Drive on the water and head to the DK Boosters slopes at the base of the course, where you’ll find a panel on the slope

Dry Bones Burnout Question Panels

Number of panels: 5

Panel 1 - Dry Bones Burnout

Location: From the start, take the left path, but instead of heading towards the Mario Kart banner, go right. You’ll see a Yoshi stand to your left. Use the small ramp to jump over the lava, pass the Yoshi, and a panel lies just below a wooden ramp.

Panel 2 - Dry Bones Burnout

Location: Follow the left path from the starting line, then head towards the second Mario Kart banner. When you reach it, drop down left onto the boney ramps where a panel lies up top.

Faraway Oasis Question Panels

Number of panels: 5

Panel 1 - Faraway Oasis

Location: You can turn around at the start line and drive through the rapids towards a grassy slope to cut of a section of the course. Then, head left past some buffalo to find the panel on a small wall.

Panel 2 - Faraway Oasis

Location: Follow the steps for Panel 1 to reach the other side of the rapids, but go right towards a Yoshi’s drive-thru. Under the archway near it is the next panel.

Great ? Block Ruins Question Panels

Number of panels: 5

Panel 1 - Great ? Block Ruins

Location: Either use the speed ramps to glide over to the pipe and piranha plant island, behind the start line, or use the pipes dotted around the course to shoot yourself onto the island.

Panel 2 - Great ? Block Ruins

Location: If you drive through the course normally, you’ll eventually reach a hairpin turn with rings surrounding the end of it. There are clouds here. You want to drop between the two clouds to reach the panel on the platform below.

Koopa Troopa Beach Question Panels

Number of panels: 5

Panel 1 - Koopa Troopa Beach

Location: Turn around at the start line and drive directly towards a big pillar in the ocean, In front of the pipe is a panel.

Panel 2 - Koopa Troopa Beach

Location: Back up slightly from the start line, then take a left up a sandy slope. The panel will be ahead of you as the slope becomes grassy.

Mario Bros. Circuit Question Panels

Number of panels: 5

Panel 1 - Mario Bros. Circuit

Location: Follow the course as normal, then go off-road when you reach a raised road. Underneath that is the panel, on the dirt path.

Panel 2 - Mario Bros. Circuit

Location: On top of the Mario Motors roof right at the start line.

Mario Circuit Question Panels

Number of panels: 5

Panel 1 - Mario Circuit

Location: This panel is in between two Nabbit trucks in front of one of the warehouses.

Panel 2 - Mario Circuit

Location: On the roof of the huge building (with Mario in the pipe frame) in the back of the course. You can use the jumping blocks or grind to reach the top.

Panel 3 - Mario Circuit

Location: As you race through the course, slow down before you hit a speed ramp on a blue block. Instead, edge off the ramp to the side, then drive across the coloured wall to reach a raised patch of grass with a panel on it.

Moo Moo Meadows Question Panels

Number of panels: 5

Panel 1 - Moo Moo Meadows

Location: In the huge barn to the left of the start line, a panel is hiding underneath a pile of hay.

Panel 2 - Moo Moo Meadows

Location: Inside the barn next to the Yoshi's drive-thru, a panel sits close to one of the entrances.

Peach Beach Question Panels

Number of panels: 5

Panel 1 - Peach Beach

Location: Drive very slightly forward from the start line, head right, and this panel is on a small wooden slope.

Panel 2 - Peach Beach

Location: About halfway through the course, you'll spot a Yoshi's food stand which looks like a Tiki bar. Head over and under the wooden shades is a panel. (In our screenshot, you'll just about see it on the right)

Panel 3 - Peach Beach

Location: For this panel, you want to race up the castle section to the left of the start line. When you reach a big curve in the road, head towards the star window. Then edge over the side of a grassy cliff to land on a new plateau, where a panel sits on a wooden block.

Peach Stadium Question Panels

Number of panels: 5

Panel 1 - Peach Stadium

Location: This panel is in the parking lot by the MKTV and Royal Racers shops on the base floor. You can get hereby reversing from the start and dropping off the road to the left, then turning around and driving straight ahead.

Panel 2 - Peach Stadium

Location: On the castle roof, which you can reach by following the course up the winding road. At the second bend after the pipes, you can drop down onto the roof to reach the panel. This is also where you can find a secret Mirror Mode for Free Roam.

Panel 3 - Peach Stadium

Location: Right by a Yoshi's food stand underneath a bridge in the outer road section of the course.

Panel 4 - Peach Stadium

Location: Follow the water to the outskirts of the city, and look for a pipe sticking out of the stadium wall, where you'll also find a panel.

Panel 5 - Peach Stadium

Location: This one's pretty easy. From the start, head left and keep following the red path. Then take a left towards the water and the panel is on a small grassy strip next to a tree.

Salty Salty Speedway Question Panels

Number of panels: 5

Panel 1 - Salty Salty Speedway

Location: Head to the lighthouse at the eastern tip of the course, and the panel is right next to it. You'll be driving through the fish market to get here.

Panel 2 - Salty Salty Speedway

Location: You'll be racing along some red rooftops to reach this panel. From the start, head left and go up the stairs to reach houses that look like ramps. A couple of jumps and tricks and you'll reach the panel.

Shy Guy Bazaar Question Panels

Number of panels: 5

Panel 1 - Shy Guy Bazaar

Location: Take the central path towards the palace, and wall ride up the left hand wall to reach this panel. We came from the other side, hence the photo!

Panel 2 - Shy Guy Bazaar

Location: Instead of heading inside the palace, drive up the slope to the right of it to find this panel on the sandstone building here.

Sky-High Sundae Question Panels

Number of panels: 5

Panel 1 - Sky-High Sundae

Location: If you drive around the course as normal, as you approach the starting line again, slow down and you'll spot a small yellow stand with a star on it, which is where the panel is located.

Panel 2 - Sky-High Sundae

Location: Drop to the bottom of the course and this panel is on a small brown mound among the pink ice cream floor.

Panel 3 - Sky-High Sundae

Location: Drive around the course normally and you'll reach a branching path where straight ahead is a speed ramp, and right is a waffle road. Take that yellow waffle road but take a sharp right through some striped barriers to go up a chocolate waffle path, which is home to a panel.

Starview Peak Question Panels

Number of panels: 5

Panel 1 - Starview Peak

Location: After fast-travelling here, follow the red road and take the right path. As you get to the end of the slope, take a slight left to a flat gold floor to find the panel.

Panel 2 - Starview Peak

Location: If you're approaching from the outside of the course, then you'll see this as you fly up on the left. If you're coming from the course itself, drive outside and follow the outer icy path on the right to get this panel.

Toad's Factory Question Panels

Number of panels: 5

Panel 1 - Toad's Factory

Location: Go left from the starting line towards a Yoshi's drive-thru. Behind the diner is a ramp, but don't go up it. Look at the wall and you'll find a panel just past the drive-thru. Time to wall ride!

Panel 2 - Toad's Factory

Location: If you go right from the start line, head towards something that looks like a satellite. Drive up the road and you'll reach the panel up top on the right hand side.

Wario Stadium Question Panels

Number of panels: 5

Panel 1 - Wario Stadium

Location: Head to the course's entrance form the start line (you'll need to turn around) but instead of leaving, head up the left ramp to find a panel.

Panel 2 - Wario Stadium

Location: As you drive through the course normally, look to the right where you'll see a faded Grrrol Metal sign and a panel in the bottom-right corner. To get it, you'll want to drive up the right side of the course and trick off of the mound of dirt to wall ride into it.

Panel 3 - Wario Stadium

Location: This is very tricky to get. Basically, you'll want to head to the centre of the course — you can do this by going directly left through a hole in the wall from a start line. You'll see another panel on a Grrrol Metal sign. Use the crane closest it to grind towards it, then trick and wall ride into it. We had to use a feather to get this one!

Wario's Shipyard Question Panels

Number of panels: 5

Panel 1 - Wario's Shipyard

Location: Take a sharp left at the starting line and follow the bend around to reach the panel here.

Panel 2 - Wario's Shipyard

Location: This panel is situated inside a fortress, which you'll either need to use ropes to grind to or approach from the sandbanks at the centre of the course.

Whistlestop Summit Question Panels

Number of panels: 5

Panel 1 - Whistlestop Summit

Location: At the very start of the course, head right past the P Switch and over the first red ramp. Stop, turn around, and you'll see the panel.

Panel 2 - Whistlestop Summit

Location: Take a right at the start line past the P Switch and glide over to the huge mountain on the other side. Follow the road up to the right and keep going to the very top of the summit. The panel will be just past the Yoshi's food stand.

What are ? Panels for?

? Panels are essentially collectibles like P Switches and Peach Medallions. They challenge you to make the most of Mario Kart World's new tricks and physics, including Wall Riding, Grinding, and gliding.

You can only collect them in Free Roam mode, but you can team up with a friend and hunt them down together for fun.

What do you unlock for finding them?

Each ? Panel rewards you with a new sticker for your vehicle. Not an amazing reward by any stretch, but there are lots of cute ones!

We don't know whether you get a final reward after getting all 150, so we'll let you know!

? Panels are also required to Mirror Mode. You'll have to hit at least 10 of these, and they're much easier to deal with than Switches and Medallions.

Still have questions about Mario Kart World? We have a range of Mario Kart World guides for you to browse, covering costumes, characters, courses, and P Switches, among many other tips.