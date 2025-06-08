Mario Kart World is absolutely massive, stuffed with secrets in the form of collectibles and missions. But there's one big, returning secret that's had us scrambling for days now.

Mirror Mode, a staple in Mario Kart since Double Dash, is back, and it takes a little bit of work to unlock. We've managed to get it after hours of racing and exploring, and in this guide, we'll be telling you how to unlock this mode in Mario Kart World for yourself.

Note: The exact unlock method for Mirror Mode hasn't been verified yet, with various different sources providing different requirements. We are working hard to verify the exact requirements and will update this guide with the information.

How to Unlock Mirror Mode in Mario Kart World

Mirror Mode is very nicely hidden in Mario Kart World — and you'll have to do some racing and some Free Roam at the very least in order to unlock it.

You will also need to have unlocked the Special Cup, which should come naturally as you race through all the Grand Prixs.

When we unlocked Mirror Mode, we had:

Achieved Gold Cup in every Grand Prix at 150cc

Placed in the top four in every Knockout Tour at 150cc

Found 36 P Switches in Free Roam

Found 10 ? Panels in Free Roam

Found 10 Peach Medallions in Free Roam

We then replayed the Special Cup and finished first, skipped the end credits, and we got a new post-credits cutscene confirming we unlocked Mirror Mode.

Then, when you head into any Grand Prix, Knockout Tour, and Vs. Mode, Mirror Mode is included in the options.

However, going by comments online and comments on YouTuber AustinJohnPlays' video, the requirements may be much more lenient — which we're currently testing out. Other suggestions include:

Simply placing in the top three of every Grand Prix

Only finding 10 Peach Medallions - no ? Panels or P Switches required

Knockout Tour may not be required at all

As soon as we know exactly what you need to get Mirror Mode, we'll let you lovely lot in on the secret, too.

How to play Mirror Mode in Free Roam

Mirror Mode isn't just available in the standard racing modes — you can also flip the world in Free Roam.

To do this, head to Peach Stadium (you can fast travel on the map). Then, from the start line, drive forward as you would normally, heading up the curvy roads. You'll see Peach's 'castle' to your right.

Keep driving until you're past the Warp Pipe obstacles, and once you reach the next corner, you can drive off the course to your right to land on the roof of the castle.

Drive around to the front where Peach's Stained Glass Window is, drive through it, and you'll be thrown back out into the world with everything entirely flipped!

What is Mirror Mode?

Mirror Mode is pretty self-explanatory — it's the hardest 'difficulty' in the game, and it changes every course as you know it by flipping it entirely, as if you're looking at the course in a mirror.

It's surprisingly challenging because you're probably so used to the courses' normal layouts, but here, everything is the opposite.

Don't worry, though, the controls aren't flipped. Just the maps.

We love a good secret, don't you? If trying to find this has flipped your world upside down, we have a suite of Mario Kart World guides to help you in all sorts of areas, including all Karts, Costumes, and Characters.