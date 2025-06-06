So, you're diving into Mario Kart World and, after blasting through a few Grand Prix and Knockout Tours, you want to check out the swanky new Free Roam and get in on the open world fun. But where is this new mode? How can you get started?

In this guide, we'll run through everything you need to know about Free Roam in Mario Kart World, running through where to find it and a few frequently asked questions you may have along the way.

How To Play Free Roam In Mario Kart World

While very simple, hopping into Mario Kart World's Free Roam mode is a little more hidden than we would have expected.

To get started in Free Roam, head to the Mario Kart World start screen (the one where you select Single Player, Multiplayer etc.) and press '+'. This will seamlessly drop you into the open world, with whichever character and kart you last used.

Very straightforward, right? We can't help but think it would have made more sense to have the game mode, you know, in the game mode menu like everything else. Ah, Nintendo and not being intuitive, name a better duo.

What To Do In Free Roam

While Free Roam may initially appear to be nothing more than open-world driving, there is actually a lot to see and do. Here are some things that you might want to check out:

P Switches

You'll find P Switches scattered all over the Free Roam map. These timed challenges range from collecting Blue Coins to avoiding herds of cows, but they are all about putting your driving skills to the test.

We are currently busy compiling a list of every P Switch we've found so far, so keep an eye out for that guide very soon...

Peach Medallions

Peach Medallions are one of the collectables on the open road. These large gold coins unlock stickers that you can use to customise your kart, new racers and more, so they're well worth keeping an eye out for.

Most medallions test your kart platforming abilities, so prepare to put your wall riding, boost jumping and rail grinding to the test.

Keep an eye out for our Peach Medallion guide coming soon...

? Panels

? Panels hidden around the world are another way of securing some customisation unlockables for your kart. You'll find these panels on rooftops, walls, and just about every other flat surface you can think of.

We'll have a full rundown of every ? Panel we've seen so far going live in the near future, so watch this space!

Photo Mode

Those after a sweet social media post might want to snap up a pic or two in Free Roam's Photo Mode. To start your photo shoot, simply press '-' when in Free Roam. After you have taken all the snaps you please, you can exit Photo Mode by pressing 'B' or '-' again.

Mario Kart World Free Roam - FAQs

Here are a handful of frequently asked questions you might have about Mario Kart World's Free Roam mode:

Can I play Free Roam in split screen?

Yes! You can play Free Roam in local split screen, though it's a little fiddly to set up and requires an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription to get off the start line, annoyingly.

Head to the ' Online Play ' on the game's start menu and choose two-player.

' on the game's start menu and choose two-player. Select ' Friends ', then choose ' Create a Room ' (or hop into a room that your friend has already set up).

', then choose ' ' (or hop into a room that your friend has already set up). After choosing your racer and kart, you're free to roam as you please — and you can hop into a race whenever you see fit.

If you want to play with a friend not in split screen, you can follow the same instructions as above, but choose '1 Player' at the first 'Online Play' step.

Note that playing split-screen means you can't do P Missions together.

How do I open the Free Roam map?

You can open the map at any time in Free Roam by pressing 'Y'. If you are playing in split screen, only player one will be able to open the map.

From here, you can fast travel to a different location by selecting it with 'A' and accepting 'Begin free roam?'

How can I change my character/kart in Free Roam?

Not pleased with how you're looking on the open road? You can change your character or kart at any time in Free Roam by pressing '+' and selecting 'Change Character'. You'll find every option you've unlocked in the menus that follow.

The open roads are long and winding, so if you need a change of pace, you should have a look at some of our other Mario Kart World guides to see what you're missing!