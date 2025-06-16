Mario Kart World's 'Jungle Safari Region' is home to some of the loveliest circuits in the game — Faraway Oasis, Dino Dino Jungle and Great ? Block Ruins — and it's also jam-packed with P Switch missions and Peach Medallions. So it's time for some jungle cruisin' to get them all!

For this guide, we're taking a trip to this southeastern region and running through all the collectibles you can find there. If you're looking for P Switches in other regions, check out our full P Switch locations hub guide.

Note: we're still in the process of tracking down these collectables ourselves, and will be updating this guide as soon as we find more. As such, the following list is a work in progress.

P Switches Missions - 'Jungle Safari'

'Jungle Safari' P Switch Map

Giraffes, bison, dinosaurs, elephants... and goombas. Yep, that's the Jungle and Safari area, tucked away in the south-southeast corner of the map, and overlooking the sea to the west and northeast. For more traditional animals, head to Faraway Oasis, or for some friendly dinosaurs, Dino Dino Jungle is the place to be. Or you can head to the skies and become Indiana Jones at the Great ? Block Ruins.

You'll see we've marked all the Jungle Safari P Switches on the above map, and we'll be detailing how to get them all below.

All 'Jungle Safari' Mission Locations

Mission 1 (Faraway Oasis)

Mission: "Do a tricky U-turn to collect all the blue coins in time!"

Location: Drive through the rapids at Faraway Oasis and head up to the grassy area, then follow the road north, then west, out of the course to find the Switch in the grass right before a wooden bridge

Mission 2 (Faraway Oasis)

Mission: "Rush from rock to rock through a busy savanna!"

Location: On the northern side of the bridge across the river, northwest of Faraway Oasis

Mission 3 (Faraway Oasis)

Mission: "Join the endurance race in the savanna!"

Location: On the other side of the bridge from P Switch 2, next to a Yoshi's drive-thru

Mission 4 (Faraway Oasis)

Mission: "Dodge debris and drift across the waterfall!"

Location: From the Faraway Oasis fast travel point/starting line, turn around and head towards the rushing water slope where the Switch is on the sand bank

Mission 5 (Faraway Oasis)

Mission: "Gather up blue coins at the riverside safari!"

Location: Right next to Yoshi's restaurant, across the river near the start line

Mission 6 (Faraway Oasis)

Mission: "Launch up, up, up into the clouds!"

Location: On the southern road leading out of Faraway Oasis, just before the circuit reaches the desert

Mission 7

Mission: "Thank the crocodiles for their notable help!"

Location: On the main road near the river, northwest of Faraway Oasis. On the map, it's just south of two large trees

Mission 8

Mission: "Drop in and out of the downriver tours!"

Location: Where two rivers meet, southeast of Faraway Oasis, near a ford across the smaller river

Mission 9

Mission: "Soar above the falls!"

Location: On a rock near three large waterfalls. On the map, it's where the rivers from Great ? Block Ruins combine into one

Mission 10

Mission: "Pluck the blue coins from the savanna sky!"

Location: On the northern side of the bottom island in the river out of Great ? Block Ruins

Mission 11

Mission: "Ride Ivy Piranha Plant Vines to grab blue coins!"

Location: Follow the river toward Great ? Ruins from P Switch 10 to find this one on a nearby rock

Mission 12 (Great ? Block Ruins)

Mission: "Bound from block to cloud to reach the goal!"

Location: On the northern edge of the Great ? Ruins lake, just before the boost ramps up to the track

Mission 13 (Great ? Block Ruins)

Mission: "Race along a tricky path over ancient ruins!"

Location: Turn around at the Great ? Ruins' start line and drive straight in the opposite direction. Perform a back trick off the edge of the track to land on a nearby floating platform with a green pipe. Enter the pipe to be fired towards this Switch

Mission 14 (Great ? Block Ruins)

Mission: "Bounce along the cloud tops!"

Location: Turn around at the Great ? Block Ruins start line and drop off the left side of the track to reach a lower section. Follow it to the cloud jumps, then turn around again and use a small ramp on the left side of the track to access this small floating island

Mission 15 (Great ?Block Ruins)

Mission: "Gather blue coins among the gold of the ruins!"

Location: Hidden behind some gold blocks inside the giant ? Block

Mission 16 (Great ? Block Ruins)

Mission: "Climb to great heights to reach the sky block!"

Location: On the western edge of the lake, below the Great ? Block Ruins

Mission 17

Mission: "Grab the blue coins the Piranha Plants want!"

Location: On a Piranha Plant-filled road junction between Great ? Block Ruins and Dino Dino Jungle

Mission 18

Mission: "Get a lift from the brachiosauruses!"

Location: Follow the road west from P Switch 17 to find this one under a rocky bridge

Mission 19 (Dino Dino Jungle)

Mission: "Take a flying tour through the dome and beyond!"

Location: On a rock ramp visible to the left as you enter Dino Dino Jungle from the northern road

Mission 20 (Dino Dino Jungle)

Mission: "Trust their backs to get you there!"

Location: At the bottom of the rock ramp used for P Switch 19

Mission 21 (Dino Dino Jungle)

Mission: "Brave the dino dome in pursuit of blue coins!"

Location: On the ground floor of the central dome, between two large doors

Mission 22 (Dino Dino Jungle)

Mission: "Prove yourself in a SPECIAL test of skill #4!"

Location: Turn around at the Dino Dino Jungle start line and drive straight to find this P Switch in a fenced-off grassy area on the right. Either perform some parkour out of the central dome, or grab a feather to hop the fence