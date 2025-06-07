Mario Kart World isn't just about the huge new open world map or the chaos of Knockout Tour — the racers have some neat tricks up their sleeve that can give them a huge advantage in races.

One of these is Wall Riding, a neat little trick that allows you to drive at 90 degrees on any flat wall. It's a little tricky to get right, but once you become a master, you'll be unstoppable in races. Here's how to Wall Ride in Mario Kart World.

How to Drive on Walls in Mario Kart World

Driving on Walls sounds easy, but it can take a fair bit of practice to nail down. Essentially, you need to drive into a flat wall while in mid-air with enough momentum.

You'll need to learn how to do this to get all of those P Switches, ? Panels, and Peach Medallions. Plus, when things get competitive online, Wall Rides will be the difference between being great and being the best.

We've figured out four consistent ways of doing this:

Using a Jump Boost

The easiest way to Wall Ride is to go from a ramp and do a little Jump Boost — a trick that gives you a little boost of speed — and then ride into a wall in mid-air.

So, hit a ramp press the R button to do a trick, and then angle your kart towards the nearby wall and you'll start driving along it.

Feather Item

Another easy way to ride on walls is to use the Feather item, which gives your racer a little lift and speed boost.

This is very similar to jump boosting to wall ride; once you have a Feather item, simply use it close to a wall, and then aim to drive into the wall while you're in mid-air, and you'll start cruising along at 90 degrees.

Flip from a Grind Rail

Grinding is new to Mario Kart World, and of all the new tricks up your sleeve, it's the easiest to do. All you have to do is approach any rail and drive into it, and your kart or bike will automatically grind for you.

However, to go from grinding to wall riding require you to trick off the rail — to do that, hit the R button and then the analogue stick either left or right (depending on where the wall is) and you'll hit the wall and start riding on it. Very coo.

Do a Charge Jump

Charge Jump is another new technique in Mario Kart World, and while it can get you a quick boost in the middle of the race, you can also use it to jump into a wall ride.

Hold down the R button close to a wall, and then release it when you're happy with the amount of speed (blue is the lowest, while multicoloured is highest). Angle your kart towards the wall and you'll be riding along.

This is the hardest of the four methods, so if you're struggling, check out our guide on how to Charge Jump.

With many Mario Kart World secrets to discover, make sure you have a look at our full suite of Mario Kart World guides for all the help you need to conquer the open roads.