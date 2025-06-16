The eastern 'Coastal Region' is packed with collectibles in Mario Kart World, and we're here to show you every one of 'em we've found so far. From Italian-inspired streets to the pirate ship wreckage far out to sea, this coastal area has something for everyone. We hope you packed your trunks!

We'll be covering Peach Beach, Salty Salty Speedway, and Wario's Shipyard (or Galleon, if you're from Europe) here, but if you're after collectibles in other regions, sail over to our P Switch locations hub guide and Peach Medallions list.

Note: we're still busy tracking down collectibles in the 'Coastal Region' and beyond, and will be updating this guide shortly with a bunch of newbies. As such, the following list is a work in progress.

P Switch Missions - 'Coastal Region'

'Coastal Region' P Switch Map

The 'Coastal Region' is all about sun, sea and sand — tucked between the snow and jungle regions, its three main courses are absolutely packed with collectibles to find.

Peach Beach, Salty Salty Speedway, and Wario's Shipyard cover a lot of watery ground, and we've got just the treasure map to help you find those P Switch missions.

All 'Coastal Region' Mission Locations

Mission 1 (Wario's Shipyard / Galleon)

Mission: "Follow the coin-strewn path to the goal!"

Location: On the northern tip of the course, underneath a bricked area

Mission 2 (Wario's Shipyard / Galleon)

Mission: "Take a nonstop flight from tower to tower!"

Location: In Wario's Shipyard, at the top of the ramp on the south tower.

Mission 3

Mission: "Dare to hitch a ride on the Dragoneels!"

Location: Head out west from Wario's Shipyard to the grey rocky seas, and on the far southwest island, you'll find the button

Mission 4 (Wario's Shipyard / Galleon)

Mission: "Rescue blue coins from the whirlpool!"

Location: Just slightly south of Wario's Shipyard, head to the small strip of sand between the spiked rocks

Mission 5

Mission: "Reach the mermaid calling from across the sea!"

Location: On the left of the two large islands south of Wario's Shipyard, just on the beach overlooking the mainland

Mission 6

Mission: "Tour the islands on the way to the goal!"

Location: Go southwest from the large left island south of Wario's Shipyard to a small island with two palm trees on it

Mission 7

Mission: "Join in on the race around the deserted island!"

Location: On the right island of the two large islands south of Wario's Shipyard. The button is on the strip of sand before a Mario Kart banner and close to the water

Mission 8

Mission: "Nab blue coins from the Goombas' vacation spot!"

Location: From Switch 7, turn around and drive past the boat wreck on the coast of the right island and the Switch is behind the boat, straddling the waters

Mission 9 (Peach Beach)

Mission: "Mush-zoom through town and to the goal!"

Location: In Peach Beach, on the town section, as you turn the bend towards the flying section of the course

Mission 10

Mission: "Carefully nab blue coins and enjoy some sea air!"

Location: Just off the coast southwest of Peach Beach, on top of a rock overlooking the train station

Mission 11

Mission: "Catch major air to get to the goal!"

Location: Southwest of Peach Beach, right by the pipe and train station on the small tip of sand off of the east coast

Mission 12

Mission: "Put the flower petal to the metal!"

Location: Leave Peach Beach via the long strip of sand, and then start driving up the coast towards Salty Salty Speedway to find this P Switch right next to a rock

Mission 13

Mission: "Crash the seaside blue-coin party!"

Location: On the roof of the Yoshi's bar on the beach west of Peach Beach and south of Salty Salty Speedway

Mission 14 (Salty Salty Speedway)

Mission: "Brave the waterspouts on the high seas!"

Location: Just outside the south side of Salty Salty Speedway, between two boats on the grassy strip

Mission 15 (Salty Salty Speedway)

Mission: "Bash through certain boxes for a boost!"

Location: Drive to the right side of Salty Salty Speedway (the opposite side of the lighthouse) and head up the starts near the start line to find a Yoshi's and a P Switch next to it

Mission 16 (Salty Salty Speedway)

Mission: "Take a shortcut to stay dry and reach the goal!"

Location: In front of the dome at Salty Salty Speedway, drop down one level to the red brickwork for this P Switch

Mission 17 (Salty Salty Speedway)

Mission: "Parkour across Salty Salty Speedway's rooftops!"

Location: On a rock overlooking the east side of Salty Salty Speedway, just outside the city. You can get to it by driving along the rooftops from the city and boosting

Mission 18

Mission: "Bust the Boomerang Bros. Blockade!"

Location: North of Salty Salty Speedway, on a rock overlooking the bridge that connects the Coastal region to the Snow region

Mission 19

Mission: "Display precision driving to gather the blue coins!"

Location: Across the bridge to the north of Salty Salty Speedway, leading into the Snow region. It's just south of a Yoshi's drive-thru