Nintendo has another Switch eShop sale on the go with a bunch of scary (and not so scary) titles discounted for the Halloween season.

This one runs until 1st November 2024 and features the likes of Animal Well, Balatro, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, Signalis, and many more.

As normal, we've collated every game featured in the 'Screaming Deals' sale below, with links available to each game's review in case you need a bit more information before making your purchasing decisions. And of course, if you need any additional eShop credit, we've got you covered too with our Nintendo Life store tool below.

So, enough waffling then. Let's see what's on offer with Nintendo's latest eShop sale...

Animal Well (Switch eShop) Publisher: Bigmode / Developer: Shared Memory Release Date: 9th May 2024 ( USA ) / 9th May 2024 ( UK/EU ) $19.99 (-20%) Developer Shared Memory's stated goal is “to craft complete experiences that will be playable long after the world loses its internet connection,” and screen after screen, Animal Well excels in delighting your eyes and giving your brain something to stew on. It’s a riposte against a culture of post-launch updates in favour of a meticulously crafted, singular vision with potentially years’ worth of discoveries baked in. By all indications, Animal Well delivers on that long-term promise and does so with a one-of-a-kind elegance.

Balatro (Switch eShop) Publisher: PlayStack / Developer: LocalThunk Release Date: 20th Feb 2024 ( USA ) / 20th Feb 2024 ( UK/EU ) $12.74 (-15%) Balatro is a roguelike for gamers who don't like roguelikes... and then everybody else on top of that. It utterly nails what it sets out to do, providing an instantly accessible, satisfying, and addictive gameplay loop that anybody can grasp. It's an immensely enjoyable experience from the start, but as you get deeper in, there's really nothing else quite like it. Utterly sublime. Balatro Special Edition $29.99

£24.99 £22.99

£22.99 Amazon (UK)

Castlevania Anniversary Collection (Switch eShop) Publisher: Konami / Developer: Konami Release Date: 16th May 2019 ( USA ) / 16th May 2019 ( UK/EU ) $3.99 (-80%) Despite the sheer volume of solid gold hits in the series, Castlevania Anniversary Collection is a somewhat mixed bag from Konami in terms of games you'll actually play, as stone-cold classics share the spotlight with a couple of undead clunkers that should remain dead and buried. Still, from a completionist and preservation standpoint, the inclusion of Castlevania: The Adventure is appreciated and the 'highs' on offer are among the highest points in the entire franchise, with a Western debut for Kid Dracula being a particularly lovely treat for retro gamers looking for something new. As long as you’re willing to ignore the lesser titles in this package and you're not too bummed out by the omission of other classic entries, you’re going to have a very good time with what’s left. Best paired with Castlevania Advance Collection.

Darkest Dungeon II (Switch eShop) Publisher: Red Hook Studios / Developer: Red Hook Studios Release Date: 15th Jul 2024 ( USA ) / 15th Jul 2024 ( UK/EU ) Standard - $31.99 (-20%)

Oblivion Edition - $35.99 (-20%)

The Binding Blade - $7.99 (-20%) Darkest Dungeon II may not be the sequel that ardent fans of the original wanted it to be, but its unique approach to that hard-edged, brutal roguelike gameplay is compelling all the same. A memorable art style, tons of replayability, and lots of mechanical depth make this one an easy recommendation to any roguelike fans, even if it can be a little grindy at times. If you’ve been looking for yet another tough roguelike to add to your collection, DD2 is certainly worth your time and your money. Darkest Dungeon II $39.99

£34.99

Amazon (US)

Dead By Daylight (Switch) Publisher: Behaviour Interactive / Developer: Behaviour Interactive Release Date: 24th Sep 2019 ( USA ) / 24th Sep 2019 ( UK/EU ) $11.99 (-60%) Dead By Daylight has been around for quite while now and has remained a pretty popular game on both PC and console over the years. It’s a straightforward and repetitive online affair that, if you're lucky enough to be matched with the right bunch of randoms or happen to be playing a custom match with friends, can deliver the goods in terms of frights and tension from time to time. However, it has also always been a pretty clunky affair, a fact which is amplified further here by the noticeable graphical downgrade, laggy menus and the exclusion of a bunch of DLC that we really feel should have been included for the steep asking price. Still, if you're a fan who wants a portable version to play on the go, this should satisfy your needs as long as you're happy to grind yourself back to where you were at and fork out for your favourite killers. For everyone else, this is the least impressive version of the game available to buy at its highest price. Dead by Daylight $73.60

Amazon (US) Dead by Daylight: Definitive Edition $39.99 $28.88

$28.88 £32.99

Amazon (UK)

Diablo III: Eternal Collection (Switch) Publisher: Blizzard / Developer: Blizzard Release Date: 2nd Nov 2018 ( USA ) / 2nd Nov 2018 ( UK/EU ) $19.79 (-67%) Diablo III: Eternal Collection is a lovely port of a classic RPG loot-a-thon that keeps its feet firmly in the past. The execution is wonderful, but its gameplay is not something that will appeal to everyone due to the high level of repetition. Its visuals are clear and functional if not especially interesting, but performance is top notch to make up for it. It's one of those games which is best played with friends, too, and while you can play online, couch co-op offers a rich experience as you battle demons and collect loot together - three local players can drop-in and join you on your quest. If you’re looking for a loot-driven grind-a-thon with more explosions of viscera than you can comfortably discuss with your mother, this is the game for you. Diablo III: Eternal Collection $39.80

£27.99

Amazon (US)

Dicey Dungeons (Switch eShop) Publisher: Distractionware / Developer: Distractionware Release Date: 15th Dec 2020 ( USA ) / 15th Dec 2020 ( UK/EU ) $2.99 (-80%) Terry Cavanagh's Dicey Dungeons is easily one of the best roguelike titles you can play on Switch. Loads of gameplay variety, fantastic music, a high skill ceiling and friendly visuals make this a thoroughly gripping and fun experience you won’t want to miss out on. If you like roguelikes or card games, we’d highly recommend you pick this up as soon as you can – and even if you don’t, we’d still encourage you to check it out regardless.

DOOM + DOOM II (Switch eShop) Publisher: Bethesda / Developer: id Software Release Date: 8th Aug 2024 ( USA ) / 8th Aug 2024 ( UK/EU ) $3.99 (-60%) The Switch has already played host to a couple of perfectly fine ports of the first two DOOM games, but Bethesda's bundled release of DOOM + DOOM II arguably perfects the experience. Enhanced controls and a revamped soundtrack boost the core experience considerably, but the addition of a brand new campaign via the 'Legacy of Rust' mode makes this an absolutely essential purchase for fans of iD Software's iconic FPS franchise.