For Switch owners, the Castlevania Anniversary Collection should obviously be your first port of call, with the more recent Castlevania Advance Collection containing one of the very best games in the series, too. And there's always Koji Igarashi's non-affiliated Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night once you've exhausted all the Belmonts below. The Switch version isn't perfect, but it is much improved since launch and is arguably the closest thing fans will get to Symphony of the Night on Switch (until Konami decides to put Symphony of the Night on Switch).

We've included a couple of spin-offs and oddities, too, but that's enough talk. Wipe away those bloody tears, and let's go kill us some vampires.

25. Haunted Castle (Arcade) Publisher: Konami / Developer: Konami Release Date: Feb 1988 ( USA ) / Nov 1988 ( UK/EU )







Available on Switch as part of Konami's Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection, Haunted Castle is an odd duck. Made exclusively for arcades, it occupies a strange middle ground somewhere between homage, parody, and port and sees Simon Belmont (with a sprite which stands a quarter of the screen tall) rescuing his new bride from the villainous clutches of the Count. The music is by far the best thing about it, but despite looking superficially 'better' than the original, it's an unfairly punishing arcade experience designed to empty your pockets of shiny coins. As such, there's not much fun to be had and ultimately it's not a patch on the original. If you're interested you can check out the differences between the original NES game, its VS Castlevania arcade port, and Haunted Castle in this video.

23. Castlevania Judgment (Wii) Publisher: Konami / Developer: Konami Release Date: 18th Nov 2008 ( USA ) / 20th Mar 2009 ( UK/EU )

















Set in the Castlevania universe, this 2008 Wii game brought all your favourite characters and monsters together for a momentously rubbish one-on-one 3D fighter with awful controls and questionable character designs. Castlevania Judgment was panned by critics and fans alike on release and time has done nothing to heal the wounds this one inflicted. A miserable pile, indeed.

22. Castlevania II: Simon's Quest (NES) Publisher: Konami / Developer: Konami Release Date: 1st Dec 1988 ( USA ) / 27th Apr 1990 ( UK/EU )













Another game we have fond memories of, despite itself. Castlevania II: Simon's Quest is obtuse, infuriating, and downright cheap at times... but it's got a killer soundtrack and admirably changes things up by building on the original game with new ideas, including a day/night cycle and an intriguing (if ultimately frustrating) non-linear approach. Back in the day it would have been an absolute nightmare, and we totally understand people who lose patience with it, but if you're not opposed to sitting down with a walkthrough and making use of save states, we'd recommend giving Simon's Quest another chance. The soundtrack alone makes it worth a playthrough.

21. Castlevania Legends (GB) Publisher: Konami / Developer: Konami Computer Entertainment Nagoya Release Date: 11th Mar 1998 ( USA ) / 11th Mar 1998 ( UK/EU ) Available On: Nintendo Switch Online

















Without knowing that this was the third Castlevania for Game Boy, you could be forgiven for thinking this was the second game before Konami perfected things with Belmont's Revenge. But no, Castlevania Legends was a late release for the ageing console (1997 in Japan, 1998 in the West) — the third and final entry and a less than auspicious farewell to Nintendo's 8-bit handheld. Following the release of the towering Symphony of the Night on PlayStation would have been an unenviable task, to be sure, but even taking into account the platform's inherent limitations this is an intense disappointment. With poor animation, lacklustre sprite work, and equally unimpressive level design, it's hard to believe that this came a whopping seven years after its fantastic predecessor. Simply put, it wasn't good enough at the time, and despite being a sought-after collector's item these days, it's only got worse with age. It's available on Switch as part of a Nintendo Switch Online subscription now, but we wouldn't. Avoid.

20. Kid Dracula (NES) Publisher: Konami / Developer: Konami Release Date: 19th Oct 1990 ( JPN )













Available in the West for the first time via the Castlevania Anniversary Collection, Konami even went to the trouble of localising the Famicom original for us. It's a fun little 8-bit adventure which serves as a fantastic palate cleanser between the epic quests populating the rest of this list. As great as they are, sometimes you need a break from all that samey vampire killing, and Kid Dracula provides a dose of levity amongst all the monsters and bloody tears.