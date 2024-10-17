There are a whole bunch of different modes to enjoy in Super Mario Party Jamboree, and all of these modes give you various options as to how you can play, both in online and offline/solo and multiplayer.

It can get a little confusing, especially if you're trying to decide if you want to buy the game in the first place! So, let's take a look at each of Super Mario Party Jamboree's modes, and what you'll need to play them both on and offline with your buddies - or just chilling alone.

Mario Party - Main Mode

The titular board game mode allows for both worldwide and CPU opponents when you connect to the game as a solo player.

This means you'll be able to play any of the boards with CPU players in tow, or jump online to be paired up with other players randomly.

Select this mode with multiple players connected and you'll get the option to play with people nearby, that's the people currently using a Joy-con, and you'll also find that the online option is now unavailable.

Minigame Bay

This collection of all 110 of the game's minigames will adapt to how many players are connected to the console. Solo players will be matched with three CPU players, and so on.

Koopathlon

The Koopathlon, due to the nature of its camera angles and so forth, can only be played by one player per console. [Note that any mode which requires one console per person, will also require a copy of the game per person, too]

Koopathlon sees 19 opponents do battle in total, so each player will need their own Switch and CPUs will take the rest of the spots.

In online play, you'll be mixed in with other online players and you can also make an 8-player room by creating your own room online. So check further down this guide for details on that.

Bowser's Kaboom Squad

This flashy new mode pits you and up to three other players, either human or CPU, against a very angry Imposter Bowser. Playing with pals, you'll once again need one Switch per person due to the camera angles and map layout.

[Note that any mode which requires one console per person, will also require a copy of the game per person, too]

This mode can be played online with other players, so solo players can get stuck in this way, or just rock offline with CPU buddies! You can also make an 8-player room for this mode by creating your own room online. So check further down this guide for details on that.

Paratrooper Flight School

This mode can be played in both solo or two-player modes, and both players will need two Joy-Con to flap those wings!

Toad's Item Factory

This mode can also be played in solo or two-player modes locally.

Each player only requires one Joy-Con this time, so one Switch will suffice!

Rhythm Kitchen

Our final mode, and this fun rhythmic diversion allows for up to four people playing locally.

Any missing players will be replaced by the game's very capable CPU opponents.

How To Switch To Online Play & Create Or Join A Room

Press 'Y' in the Party Plaza and you can choose to create a 4-player or 8-player room.

The 4-player option allows for board play and minigames, whilst 8-player is for Bowser Kaboom and Koopathlon only.

Joining a room will bring you to a selection of rooms split into 4 and 8-player listings.

Have a favourite mode to play with pals online or offline? Let us know in the comments!