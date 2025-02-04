Nintendo has revealed that Super Mario Party Jamboree has shipped a total of 6.17 million units since its launch on 17th October 2024.

This not only makes it the best-selling game of the financial quarter for Nintendo, but it's also now the fastest-selling Mario Party entry in franchise history (thanks, Pierre485). Outpacing the mighty Super Mario Party from 2018 is quite an achievement, but whether it will come close to the 21.10 million lifetime sales is another story.

That said, Jamboree is already the fifth highest-selling game in the series, with only Mario Party 8, Mario Party DS, Mario Party Superstars, and Super Mario Party out in front.

It's safe to say that Jamboree has done a lot of the heavy lifting for the Switch over the last few months. While the console has now surpassed 150 million units sold, its momentum has slowed faster than Nintendo had anticipated. As such, the company has lowered its sales forecast again from 12.5 million to 11 million consoles.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe also performed well, mind you, selling a total of 5.38 million units during the same period. It's important to note, however, that console bundles would also count towards software sales, and we know that Nintendo likes to lean heavily on Mario Kart during the Christmas season.