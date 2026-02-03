As part of its latest financial report, Nintendo has showcased the best-selling Switch and Switch 2 games so far.
There are only a handful of games to peruse from the Switch 2, with Metroid Prime 4: Beyond conspicuously absent. In fact, Nintendo has not made mention of Retro Studios' latest in any capacity regarding sales data, so it seems likely that it's failed to reach 1 million sales on either the Switch or Switch 2. Combined sales may tell a different story, but it's definitely not a good look for the game.
Otherwise, Pokémon Legends: Z-A has managed a total of 12.3 million sales across both consoles, with Switch easily taking the lion's share at 8.41 million. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, meanwhile, has surpassed that lofty 70 million unit mark, while Mario Kart World is comfortably leading the Switch 2 line-up at 14.03 million units.
Let's take a look at the full line-up:
Nintendo Switch
|Title
|Q2 26 (millions)
|Q3 26 (millions)
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|69.56
|70.59
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|48.62
|49.32
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|36.93
|37.44
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|33.34
|33.64
|Super Mario Odyssey
|29.84
|30.27
|Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
|27.61
|28.08
|Pokémon Sword and Shield
|26.96
|27.08
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|22.15
|22.40
|Super Mario Party
|21.23
|21.28
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|18.53
|18.80
Nintendo Switch 2
|Title
|Q2 26 (millions)
|Q3 26 (millions)
|Mario Kart World
|9.57
|14.03
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|3.49
|4.25
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|N/A
|3.89
|Kirby Air Riders
|N/A
|1.76