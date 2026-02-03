As part of its latest financial report, Nintendo has showcased the best-selling Switch and Switch 2 games so far.

There are only a handful of games to peruse from the Switch 2, with Metroid Prime 4: Beyond conspicuously absent. In fact, Nintendo has not made mention of Retro Studios' latest in any capacity regarding sales data, so it seems likely that it's failed to reach 1 million sales on either the Switch or Switch 2. Combined sales may tell a different story, but it's definitely not a good look for the game.

Otherwise, Pokémon Legends: Z-A has managed a total of 12.3 million sales across both consoles, with Switch easily taking the lion's share at 8.41 million. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, meanwhile, has surpassed that lofty 70 million unit mark, while Mario Kart World is comfortably leading the Switch 2 line-up at 14.03 million units.

Let's take a look at the full line-up:

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch 2