Pokémon Legends: Z-A
Image: Nintendo

As part of its latest financial report, Nintendo has showcased the best-selling Switch and Switch 2 games so far.

There are only a handful of games to peruse from the Switch 2, with Metroid Prime 4: Beyond conspicuously absent. In fact, Nintendo has not made mention of Retro Studios' latest in any capacity regarding sales data, so it seems likely that it's failed to reach 1 million sales on either the Switch or Switch 2. Combined sales may tell a different story, but it's definitely not a good look for the game.

Otherwise, Pokémon Legends: Z-A has managed a total of 12.3 million sales across both consoles, with Switch easily taking the lion's share at 8.41 million. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, meanwhile, has surpassed that lofty 70 million unit mark, while Mario Kart World is comfortably leading the Switch 2 line-up at 14.03 million units.

Let's take a look at the full line-up:

Nintendo Switch

Title Q2 26 (millions) Q3 26 (millions)
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
 69.56
 70.59
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
 48.62
 49.32
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
 36.93
 37.44
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
 33.34
 33.64
Super Mario Odyssey
 29.84
 30.27
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
 27.61
 28.08
Pokémon Sword and Shield
 26.96
 27.08
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
 22.15
 22.40
Super Mario Party
 21.23
 21.28
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
 18.53
 18.80

Nintendo Switch 2

Title
 Q2 26 (millions)
 Q3 26 (millions)
Mario Kart World
 9.57 14.03
Donkey Kong Bananza
 3.49 4.25
Pokémon Legends: Z-A N/A 3.89
Kirby Air Riders N/A 1.76

So, did you buy any of the top best-selling titles recently? Are you surprised at some of the figures at all? Let us know with a comment.

