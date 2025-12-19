Update: As of 31st December 2025, a bunch of games previously included in this guide have now returned to their usual price. To compensate for this, newly-discounted games have been added and will remain on sale until 11th January. The full list has decreased from 100 to 65, but there's still plenty to check out here.

Nintendo has launched its latest eShop sale in the UK, discounting a bunch of titles for the Christmas season. (The US has a similar sale going, too, though that one finishes on 4th January.)

There’s a lot to like here in this 'Holiday Sale'. To illustrate this, we thought we’d go through the games on offer and highlight the ones that we think you should check out. We’re looking at titles that happened to score 9/10 or above on Nintendo Life, so you know that these are among the best of the best.

Now, the sale itself will officially end on 11th January 2026, however, there are quite a few titles that will be pulled on 31st December 2025. We’ll highlight these as and when they occur in the below list. Be sure to check back in the new year, too, as more titles will be added.

Alien: Isolation (Switch eShop) Publisher: SEGA / Developer: Creative Assembly Release Date: 5th Dec 2019 ( USA ) / 5th Dec 2019 ( UK/EU )



















£9.99 (-23%) Alien: Isolation is a survival horror masterpiece and straight-up one of the very best horror video games ever released. It's a nerve-wracking affair — a slow, methodical game of cat and mouse against a brilliantly clever recreation of one of cinema's most infamous killers — but if you're up to the task you'll find one of the most satisfying gameplay experiences in the genre; a brilliant and beautiful homage to one of the greatest sci-fi movies of all time. Feral Interactive has done a stellar job with this Switch port and the excellent motion controls and inclusion of all previously-released DLC only go to sweeten the deal. This is essential stuff for survival horror fans.

Animal Well (Switch eShop) Publisher: Bigmode / Developer: Shared Memory Release Date: 9th May 2024 ( USA ) / 9th May 2024 ( UK/EU )















£14.69 (-30%) Developer Shared Memory's stated goal was “to craft complete experiences that will be playable long after the world loses its internet connection,” and screen after screen, Animal Well excels in delighting your eyes and giving your brain something to stew on. It’s a riposte against a culture of post-launch updates in favour of a meticulously crafted, singular vision with potentially years’ worth of discoveries baked in. By all indications, Animal Well delivers on that long-term promise and does so with a one-of-a-kind elegance.

Ape Out (Switch eShop) Publisher: Devolver Digital / Developer: Gabe Cuzzillo Release Date: 28th Feb 2019 ( USA ) / 28th Feb 2019 ( UK/EU )









£1.75 (-87%) - NEW The Nintendo eShop would be a considerably more exciting and interesting place if it were packed full of games like Ape Out. It’s a refreshingly original experience that more than deserves a place in any Switch owner’s library. Difficult, frenetic gameplay, strong art direction, and an even stronger jazz drum soundtrack make this the sort of memorable game that you’ll likely keep coming back to over and over for another few runs in arcade mode. Ape Out gets a strong recommendation to anyone looking for a distinct and unforgettable game for their Switch collection; it’s a bit of an acquired taste, but well worth your time.

Axiom Verge (Switch eShop) Publisher: Thomas Happ Games / Developer: Thomas Happ Games Release Date: 5th Oct 2017 ( USA ) / 5th Oct 2017 ( UK/EU )







£3.74 (-75%) - NEW Axiom Verge on Switch is truly an outstanding port of an outstanding game, no more and no less. We would strongly urge those of you who missed this game on other platforms to pick it up here; this is the full Axiom Verge experience, and it's available in a format that supports both handheld and home play. A fantastic example of how to do a Metroidvania right.

Beyond Galaxyland (Switch eShop) Publisher: United Label / Developer: Sam Enright Release Date: 24th Sep 2024 ( USA ) / 24th Sep 2024 ( UK/EU )















£5.99 (-60%) - NEW Beyond Galaxyland is a well-written, artistically diverse space adventure which mixes several different flavours of RPG with puzzling and semi-open exploration. The story is filled with well-rounded characters and emotional narrative payoffs and, as much as Enright's galactic adventure is a collection of stylistic and mechanical homages, it doesn't feel like a patchwork of fan service. For all its influences and adherence to specific genre execution, Doug’s journey through multiple worlds is still very much its own thing.

Blaster Master Zero 2 (Switch eShop) Publisher: Inti Creates / Developer: Inti Creates Release Date: 20th Mar 2019 ( USA ) / 20th Mar 2019 ( UK/EU )









£4.49 (-50%) Inti Creates knocked it out of the park with Blaster Master Zero 2, improving on the original 'reboot' in nearly every conceivable way while also setting a clear path forward for what could hopefully become a flagship series for the company. Tight platforming action, memorable boss battles, plenty of extra side content, and some gorgeous pixel art make this one of the easiest recommendations on the eShop; we’d strongly encourage you to pick this one up. Whether you’re a long-time fan of the series or are just getting into it for the first time, Blaster Master Zero 2 is a stellar experience from stem to stern, and further cements Inti Creates’ legacy as one of the best developers in the retro gaming business.

Chained Echoes (Switch eShop) Publisher: DECK13 Spotlight / Developer: Matthias Linda Release Date: 8th Dec 2022 ( USA ) / 8th Dec 2022 ( UK/EU )

















£11.49 (-50%) Chained Echoes is a wonderful mash-up of '90s JRPG tropes, masterfully woven together to produce an experience that feels simultaneously nostalgic and fresh. A well-paced story, unconventional progression system, tactical combat system, and expansive world all come together to make for a game that is shockingly one of the very best RPGs that we played in 2022. Really, there’s no place where it feels like Chained Echoes drops the ball, which is all the more impressive when you consider that the vast majority of it was put together by one person. It stands as a shining example of everything that makes RPGs great.

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Switch eShop) Publisher: Finji / Developer: Finji Release Date: 15th Dec 2021 ( USA ) / 15th Dec 2021 ( UK/EU )



















£8.54 (-50%) As an adventure game, Chicory: A Colorful Tale is quite sincerely up there with the very best of the genre. There’s plenty to see and do and a full completion run will probably take you 25-30 hours. The characters and their travails are rich and likeable, the game’s sense of humour is generally inspired, and it’s all very sweet without being sugary-twee and talking down to the player. It’s also an affecting little tearjerker that will definitely strike a chord if you make art, and almost certainly will even if you don’t – so long as you’re capable of pretty basic empathy. Chicory is simple to play but impressively long and complex, with perfect controls, performance and visuals. Throw yourself into painting the world and you’ll be left with a game that’s very much your own and speaks to you directly – a beautiful marriage of mechanics, themes and visuals.

Contra Anniversary Collection (Switch eShop) Publisher: Konami / Developer: Konami Release Date: 11th Jun 2019 ( USA ) / 11th Jun 2019 ( UK/EU )











£6.39 (-60%) - NEW While it’s a shame that there are fewer games here than in other Konami collections – we’d have loved to have seen NES title Contra Force or the now-extinct WiiWare title Contra ReBirth – the ones included in the Contra Anniversary Collection are universally brilliant. The 8-bit and 16-bit Contra games are among the finest examples of the run ‘n gun genre, and to have almost all of them included in a single release and emulated flawlessly is an absolute treat. Whether you’re a fan of the series or a curious onlooker who’s always wanted to see what the fuss was all about, this is essential.

Cuphead (Switch eShop) Publisher: StudioMDHR / Developer: StudioMDHR Release Date: 18th Apr 2019 ( USA ) / 18th Apr 2019 ( UK/EU )











£11.89 (-30%) Cuphead was an absolute masterpiece when it originally launched on Xbox One and nothing was sacrificed in its move to the Switch. A run-and-gun boss battler dressed up like a 1930s Fleischer or Disney animated short, it’s the same visually jaw-dropping, aurally delightful, knuckle-whiteningly difficult game it was on Microsoft’s console and the Switch’s library is all the better for its presence. Its focus on intense boss battles won’t be to everyone’s tastes, but as long as you know what you’re getting yourself into, we can’t recommend it enough. Just look at it!

Downwell (Switch eShop) Publisher: Devolver Digital / Developer: Moppin Release Date: 31st Jan 2019 ( USA ) / 31st Jan 2019 ( UK/EU )







£1.75 (-35%) - NEW This is an excellent port of a game that feels like it’s found a natural home on Switch thanks to a plethora of control options and the console’s natural facility with vertical orientation. Short of popping your 4K TV on its side, Switch offers the very best way to play Downwell. Its roguelike structure and twitch platforming might not be for everyone, but you should really give it a chance. For our money, Downwell is a modern classic that should be in everyone’s collection; for the pocket change asking price, it's a steal.

Everhood (Switch eShop) Publisher: Foreign Gnomes / Developer: Foreign Gnomes Release Date: 4th Mar 2021 ( USA ) / 4th Mar 2021 ( UK/EU )



















£9.44 (-30%) - NEW Everhood is one of the most memorable games we’ve played in recent years. A mad mix of RPG, rhythm action, kart racing and bullet-hell shmup, its utterly bonkers plot and weird cast of characters is reason enough to check it out, but the instantly accessible rhythmic combat will keep you hooked from the very first battle to the epic final boss encounter. Some may be put off by the minimal visual design and deliberately vague sequence of events, but for those after something a bit different, Everhood delivers originality and unique gameplay in spades and absolutely deserves a place in your Switch library.

FAR: Lone Sails (Switch eShop) Publisher: Mixtvision / Developer: Okomotive Release Date: 18th Aug 2019 ( USA ) / 18th Aug 2019 ( UK/EU )









£1.34 (-90%) Without saying a word, FAR: Lone Sails conveys a poignant tale of hope and perseverance, masterfully balancing style with substance for an experience that feels every bit as sublime as it looks. Sure, you could grumble about its relative shortness, the occasionally obtuse puzzles and the very, very minor control issues, but these problems dissolve away once you're invested in the journey. We highly recommend that you give this a spin.

Fast Fusion (Switch 2) Publisher: Shin'en Multimedia / Developer: Shin'en Multimedia Release Date: 5th Jun 2025 ( USA ) / 5th Jun 2025 ( UK/EU )



















£9.44 (-30%) - NEW Fast Fusion may not have the most comprehensive collection of tracks, but it's easily the most accomplished entry in Shin'en Multimedia's series so far. The new jump ability adds a new layer of strategy to the gameplay, while experimenting with the fusion mechanic to find the perfect vehicle is a joy. The occasional grinding to save up money can be a momentary drag, but if you're after something a bit more 'hardcore' than Mario Kart World, Fast Fusion is a no-brainer, and an absolute must-buy.

Fast RMX (Switch eShop) Publisher: Shin'en Multimedia / Developer: Shin'en Multimedia Release Date: 3rd Mar 2017 ( USA ) / 3rd Mar 2017 ( UK/EU )







£11.89 (-30%) - NEW FAST RMX is as good as the Wii U original and then some. Updated visuals, more tracks, more vehicles; it was an utterly outstanding launch title for the Switch and it holds up very well to this day, keeping the futuristic high-speed racing game alive in the absence of a modern, flagship F-Zero game. With the console's ability to allow multiplayer on the go rolled in, this is without doubt essential for racing fans with a Switch.