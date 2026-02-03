Nintendo has released its financial data for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, confirming that the Switch 2 has now sold an astonishing 17.37 million units since launch in June 2025. 17.37 million!

If you remember, Nintendo increased its forecast for Switch 2 sales back in November 2025 from 15 million to 19 million. Honestly, that seemed a tad overly-ambitious to us at the time, but it seems the Switch 2 will have absolutely no trouble smashing through its target by the time the fiscal year is out.

Nintendo has also showcased a rather lovely graphic to demonstrate how fast the Switch 2 is selling compared to the Switch. Note that this has the Switch 2 at 15 million units, but specific figures in Nintendo's dedicated unit sales page has it at 17.37 million.

Software is also sitting pretty at a total of 37.93 million units, with Mario Kart World taking the lead at 14.03 units shifted. Donkey Kong Bananza managed a total of 4.25 million, while Kirby Air Riders performed admirably at 1.76 million. Curiously, Nintendo has opted to make no mention of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. Hmm, troubling.

Overall, then, the money is going up, up, and up. Net sales for the nine months of FY26 so far are up by 99.3% at a total of 1,905.8 billion yen, while operating profit is up 21.3% at 300.3 billion yen. There are no new changes to the hardware or software forecast for the remainder of the year, and Nintendo has singled out Mario Tennis Fever and Pokémon Pokopia as games to watch out for in February and March.

We'll definitely look forward to those, along with Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Switch 2 Edition and the currently undated Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave. Rumours are also currently pointing to a potential Partner Direct showcase very soon, so we'll keep our eyes peeled.