Nintendo has updated its sales figures for the Switch, and it's official folks, the little hybrid that could is now the company's best-selling console of all time.

We've been keeping a close eye on this since the last financial report back in November 2025, where only 10,000 units separated the Switch and the Nintendo DS. Naturally, it seemed only inevitable that the former would emerge victorious, but it's nice to see Nintendo officially acknowledge it.

So what are the specific figures? Well, the Switch has now sold a total of 155.37 million units, while the DS was previously sat atop the throne at 154.02 million. The Switch 2, meanwhile, has gotten off to a roaring start with a total of 17.37 million units sold since launch in June 2025.

The Switch is still not the best-selling console of all time, though. Sony recently found a bunch of PS2 sales just kinda hiding down the back of the couch, which means the iconic console is now currently sitting at over 160 million units. At this stage, we're not entirely convinced the Switch will manage to reach 160 million, but hey, stranger things have happened!

It's an astonishing feat from the Switch regardless, though. For clarity, here's a look at every Nintendo console for comparison:

Console Unit Sales (millions) Switch 155.37 DS 154.02 Game Boy 118.69 Wii 101.63 Game Boy Advance 81.51 3DS 75.94 NES 61.91 SNES 49.10 Nintendo 64 32.93 GameCube 21.74 Switch 2 17.37 Wii U 13.56

For the Switch 2, Nintendo has not updated its sales forecast for the remainder of the fiscal year, so it's current target is 19 million. At 17.37 with another quarter of the year to go, we reckon it'll have absolutely no trouble meeting its target.