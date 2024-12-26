2024. It was a bit of an odd one for Switch, with the impending announcement of Nintendo's follow-up console. It never materialised, but its shadow has been looming over the entire year. Still, if there hasn't been an absolute avalanche of games to dig into!

Nintendo had many first-party releases — some weird and surprising, others long-time-coming remakes or new series entries — but it's also been an outstanding year for smaller, independent games. And with the sheer variety, there's bound to be many some you've missed.

So, put aside your Balatros and your Zeldas and make some room on your SD card, we're bringing you a list of the games — presented in alphabetical order — that came out on Switch in 2024 that we think have flown under the radar.

Berserk Boy (Switch eShop) Publisher: BERSERKBOY GAMES / Developer: BERSERKBOY GAMES Release Date: 6th Mar 2024 ( USA ) / 6th Mar 2024 ( UK/EU )











Its very reasonable price tag isn’t the main selling point of Berserk Boy. Rather, it’s a very competently made indie action adventure that has the feel of a 16-bit title, powered by the oomph of current-day consoles. It’s far more arcadey than both Mega Man and Gunvolt; faster, and altogether more interesting owing to its multiple character forms and deft stage design. Its hub world is easily navigable, and the upgrade shop, Metroidvania backtracking, and prisoner liberating side-missions encourage players to squeeze the most from the experience. Even when it's borrowing from other genres, Berserk Boy regularly shows up larger development studios with its creativity, and comes easy to recommend to 2D action enthusiasts.

Beyond Galaxyland (Switch eShop) Publisher: United Label / Developer: Sam Enright Release Date: 24th Sep 2024 ( USA ) / 24th Sep 2024 ( UK/EU )















Beyond Galaxyland is a well-written, artistically diverse space adventure which mixes several different flavours of RPG with puzzling and semi-open exploration. The story is filled with well-rounded characters and emotional narrative payoffs and, as much as Enright's galactic adventure is a collection of stylistic and mechanical homages, it doesn't feel like a patchwork of fan service. For all its influences and adherence to specific genre execution, Doug’s journey through multiple worlds is still very much its own thing.

Can of Wormholes (Switch eShop) Publisher: Munted Finger / Developer: Munted Finger Release Date: 29th Aug 2024 ( USA ) / 29th Aug 2024 ( UK/EU )









Wiggling onto Switch from solo dev Munted Finger, Can of Wormholes dares to open that proverbial can and launch squiggly bird food straight at a wonderful array of cross-dimensional puzzles. The variety is seriously impressive. Challenges are grouped in sort of wormy spaceships, and hopping between ships – a meta-puzzle in its own right – introduces new concepts alongside new visual themes. But even within each ship, the range of logical tests is impressive, with new ideas stacked on top of each other continuously. With ingenious puzzles, a high level of difficulty, and an educational hint system, be careful or this will have you hooked.

Carpathian Night Starring Bela Lugosi (Switch eShop) Publisher: Tezcatek / Developer: Tezcatek Release Date: 14th Nov 2024 ( USA ) / 14th Nov 2024 ( UK/EU )









Although Carpathian Night is certainly basic in some respects, it really nails the classic Castlevania feel with its gameplay, and we were impressed with the length of the stages themselves. Granted, skilled players could get through the game in as little as an hour or two, but the variety along with the surprising level of depth from the unlockable abilities makes this an experience begging to be replayed. Heck, we'd start over just to listen to the excellent music. Iconic Dracula actor Bela Lugosi's inclusion is extremely limited and feels like a wasted opportunity, but otherwise this is a great little homage to gaming's most famous series of vampire killers.

Inkulinati (Switch eShop) Publisher: Daedalic Entertainment / Developer: Yaza Games Release Date: 22nd Feb 2024 ( USA ) / 22nd Feb 2024 ( UK/EU )













It might not be the best strategy game on the Switch, but few in the genre are quite as entertaining as Inkulinati. In fact, none of them let you use a creature’s butt quite as frequently or as effectively. The absurd humour doesn’t stop the game from offering some unique tactical options, even if it errs on the easy side for our liking. If you're looking for something different, then you absolutely cannot go wrong with this one.

Have we missed one of your favourite games? Seen something that's caught your eye? Share your favourite hidden gems from 2024 in the comments, and spread the holiday cheer!

