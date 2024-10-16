Hello there, and welcome to the latest edition of our 'Games We Missed' series.

As you might gather from the name, this is our bi-annual round-up of reader-recommended Switch games which we weren't able to cover for one reason or another.

We asked Nintendo Life readers to send in suggestions for Switch games they thought were deserving of a spotlight. Following our callout, we have a whopping 41 games to look at today! We can't vouch for any of them personally, but we've got a bunch of very fine-looking candidates in the list below, many of which have gone on our personal wishlists.

Each entry is accompanied by notes from whoever recommended it, occasionally edited for brevity or typos, plus a trailer where available. At the end, there's a poll to help you decide where to spend those Gold Points, too.

We here at NL will continue to do our very best to review as many games as we can covering as wide a range of genres and styles as possible. But for those we're forced to leave behind, this one's for you.