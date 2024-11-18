Going into Carpathian Night Starring Bela Lugosi, there was an undeniable fear that this would be a cheap, throwaway knock-off of Konami’s Castlevania series; one that we’d rinse in a single sitting before casting it aside for the real deal. Instead, we were treated to an incredibly well-crafted game that can easily stand toe-to-toe with the likes of Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon as a worthy homage to one of the most respected franchises in gaming history.
Taking inspiration primarily from the ‘classic’ 'Vanias, Carpathian Night sees you traverse a total of 12 linear stages as either Abbot Dorin or Irina Dracul. The former wields a spear in a similar fashion to Castlevania: Bloodlines' Eric Lecarde, while the latter prefers the iconic whip. Whichever you choose, their basic eight-way directional attacks feel quite similar, though they each boast unique abilities obtained by collecting green gems littered throughout the stages.
Playing around with the abilities to best suit your playstyle is encouraged, as every stage contains a host of deadly enemies and obstacles to overcome. Each enemy type is easily recognisable and will behave in a very particular, choreographed way, making it relatively easy to understand how to approach them and how many hits they take. That said, Carpathian Night’s difficulty really ramps up when you encounter multiple enemy types in one go, making multi-tasking a mandatory skill if you’re to proceed unscathed.
Overall, though, the difficulty feels appropriate, increasing gradually as you make your way to the final stage. Although there are certainly moments that tested our patience (Dracula himself is a right cheeky git), it doesn’t ever reach the same levels as, say, Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse. If you’re after something a bit more devious, mind, you can start the game again and choose ‘Wicked’ difficulty, which increases and mixes up enemy placement to make things borderline impossible at times. It’s not for the faint of heart.
Although Carpathian Nights is certainly basic in some respects – for instance, the breakable candles contain small restorative hearts, and that’s it, while a few enemy designs look a bit lacklustre – it really nails the classic Castlevania feel with its gameplay, and we were impressed with the length of the stages themselves. Granted, skilled players could get through the game in as little as an hour or two, but the variety along with the surprising level of depth with the unlockable abilities makes this an experience begging to be replayed. Heck, we'd start over just to listen to the excellent music.
We do, however, have to call out the inclusion of classic Dracula actor Bela Lugosi. The dude shows up once, right at the end of the game with the final encounter. His likeness is limited to just two static pixel-art images, one of which can even be seen in the game’s trailer. Giving the iconic horror actor top billing is certainly eye-catching, but goodness, it feels like such a wasted opportunity.
Comments 13
Sounds good will definitely look into this as I can't say no to Castlevania type games.
Haven't heard of this at all. Sounds like it might be fun.
Oh cool. I wish listed this just because I thought the Bela Lugosi angle was interesting. Now that I know it’s a decent game I’ll move it up in priority.
This looks and sounds a treat.
Grabbing it now.
Insta-buy!
I cannot say “no” to a side-scroller like this, especially if it plays and reviews well.
I’m excited to hear the music. I can almost hear it just from looking at the screenshots.
Castlevania, is that you?
It sounds cool, but with the amount of actual Castlevania games available thanks to the collections and collaborations I don't think that I'll be getting it anytime soon.
I already have a long list of Castlevania clones in backlog, so i'm in no hurry to get this.
I will put it on wishlist as a reminder that it exist.
A nice Castlevania clone, would definitely check it out once I finish with all the other ones that came before it.
I’m more bothered about Romancelvania…
I have really been enjoying it. I picked it up this weekend, and have played it off and on. It very much feels like a lost Castlevania game.
I only have one complaint: the absolute WORST looking werewolf in videogame history. Other than that, it's a game I will fully play twice (both characters).
I've beem playing the game since the weekend, it's good. I like the 8 directional whip and the stages are certaily challenging. Unlocking the skills adds some strategy, certainly a good take on Castlevania amd although the graphics and sound can't complete with the recent Haunted Castle remake, I really like the game.
"Although there are certainly moments that tested our patience (Dracula himself is a right cheeky git), it doesn’t ever reach the same levels as, say, Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse."
Is Castlevania III notoriously difficult and/or cheap with dealing damage? It's been a good number of years, but I absolutely loved it (10/10 for me when it came out, for sure), and I don't recall it being particularly unreasonable. --
Cool! If this compares favorably to Curse of the Moon I’m sure I’ll enjoy it. I’ll wait around for a physical release.
What a bummer to hear Lugosi’s likeness is barely used, though! I was hoping he’d be more present, siccing wolves and bats on you or paralyzing you with a glare as he enchants and turns your allies against you or something.
I haven’t seen Bela since Plan 9 from Outer Space so I wanted him to make a splash here! 🧛♂️
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...